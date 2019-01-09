Destinations in Paradise Launches Exclusive Cadre of Private Villas as a Luxury Travel Retreat

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Destinations in Paradise is announcing their exclusive launch as the new luxury retreat company that offers a five-star living experience in three breathtaking locations: Big Island, Hawaii; Cabo San Lucas, Mexico and Mendocino, California. The three must-go-to sensational villas feature exceptional, modern architectural design and glamorous landscapes for a lifetime getaway. A kick-off launch - "A Taste of Paradise" - will take place in New York on January 23 and will provide a full preview of what Destinations in Paradise has to offer.

Destinations in Paradise is the perfect travel escape that will provide a relaxing getaway amidst panoramic natural scenery. Destinations in Paradise will have a "Paradise Butler" who will fulfill extraordinary experiences for guests - whether it is swimming with dolphins, to having a whale shark encounter, enjoying luxurious sailing, art and wine festivals, hiking in national parks, enjoying contemporary and local art collections, or observing a rare turtle hatchling release. The New York event will feature a DJ set by SWAMI (Bel Downie), who spins at prestigious nightclubs, such as New York's House of Yes, as well as the recent Hard Festival, and provide an intimate first look at the company.

The stunning property of the Hawaiian Archipelago is located in Mauna Kea Coast and is the pinnacle of luxury living. Your stay comes with full access to Mauna Kea Resort amenities including spa, gym, tennis, contemporary and local art collections, and PGA golf course. The expansive estate is composed of three pod-style pavilions under one roof, facilitating it as an ideal group travel spot for privacy and tranquility. It features five bedrooms, five bathrooms and two half bathrooms in the 5,358 square foot estate. Pristine and lush tropical flora, palms, heliconia and plumeria surround the landscape along with numerous water features peppered throughout. This is the perfect property to experience the seamlessness of indoor-outdoor living.

Casa Bellamar is an oceanfront property, set in the beautiful Gulf of Mexico, in Cabo San Lucas. Breathtaking and expansive - this stunning villa offers absolute privacy and incomparable, spacious natural surroundings, with access to colonial San Jose del Cabo just 15 minutes away. Casa Bellamar, Baja's hidden gem with endless ocean blue views, has unique interior and outdoor spaces with an exquisite modern design. The property features the main house and four separate guest casitas for a total of eight bedrooms, and fifteen bathrooms - sleeping eighteen in total. The 6,833 square meter property also features 60 meters of ocean frontage, a heated pool made from custom mosaic tile, a thatched roof palapa with swim-up pool bar, a solar-lit tennis court, new interior furnishings and accessories, and close proximity to contemporary and local art collections.

Sunset Cove - the exquisite villa in the heart of Mendocino, California, is a contemporary, architectural masterpiece steeped in luxury. Far from remote, Mendocino's thriving community, seaside villages and natural beauty offer the best of both worlds — ultimate tranquility with every modern-day convenience imaginable. At 6,385 square feet, this hideaway features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, an award-winning chef's kitchen, media room, modern art gallery, wine cellar and a separate guest wing.

The New York event: "A Taste of Paradise" will take place downtown in Soho from 6:30pm - 8:30pm. From elite influencers, and bloggers to media, the event will provide an intimate first look at the company.

To find out more about Destinations in Paradise, please visit here: https://destinationsinparadise.com/

About Destinations in Paradise

Destinations in Paradise is a group of luxury villas in Big Island, Hawaii; Cabo San Lucas, Mexico and Mendocino, California. With unparalleled service and five star living, the company offers an unsurpassed luxury experience. Traveling in style should ring of ease and comfort while leaving guests' worries at the door. Destinations in Paradise properties offer full-service amenities to satisfy every need. Their main goal is to ensure everything is taken care of, so guests can enjoy uninterrupted relaxation. Services provided cover everything from transportation, a Paradise Butler, housekeeping and private chefs.

