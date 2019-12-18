Detroit Loses A Legend, Venerable Menswear Retailer, Don Ross

The oldest son of Alex and Lillian Ruzumna, Don attended Central High School and later what would become the College for Creative Studies, 'so I could meet girls', he confessed. He proved successful and in 1948, married the love of his life, Marilyn Ruth Burnett, with whom he went on to raise four children.

In 1944, Don opened Van Dykes, which over the years became synonymous with men's high fashion.

In the early '50s, Don served proudly in the Navy, stationed in Hawaii.

European fashion was becoming the rage in the US in the '60's and in 1967 Don opened his first Next Door Shop. Located in area malls springing up around town, Van Dykes Next Door Shops became the go-to destination for young men looking for the very latest in European high style.

From Birmingham to the Ren Cen, Utica to Pleasant Ridge, Van Dykes always made an appearance. Over the years Van Dykes clothed many Detroit notables, from DJs, like Larry 'Doc' Ellis to welterweight champion, Thomas Hearns, as well as loyal clergy from all over the city.

Don loved the business, his store and his customers. Always around, he remembered everyone's name, even into his 90s.

He and Marilyn shared a love of Oriental art and ceramics and were important benefactors to the DIA. Marilyn preceded him in death, having passed away in 2004.

Don was also predeceased by his sons Peter (Suzanne) and Matthew Ross and former son-in-law Doug Crisan. He leaves behind a loving family including daughter Serena (Tom) Taylor, son David (Lucia) Ross, and grandchildren Drew (Meredith), Zack (Erin) and Stephanie Crisan, and Natalie and Julian Ross as well as two beautiful great-grandaughters Zoe and Brooke Crisan. He is also survived by his brother, Dr. Richard Ruzumna, brother-in-law Michael Hirschelman and wife Lynne. He was uncle to Wendy and Evan Hirschelman, Paul and Dan Ruzumna, Jon and Jeff Imerman.

