Detroit Welcomes FIRST® Championship, the World's Largest Robotics Competition

According to Larry Alexander, president and CEO of the DMCVB, 2018 marks the first of a three year commitment that FIRST made to hold the competition in Detroit.

"When you add friends, parents, mentors, coaches and sponsors, more than 40,000 visitors will be in Detroit over the next several days who will generate an estimated $30 million in direct spending to the Detroit area economy," he said.

The FIRST Championship was booked in 2015 by the Bureau and lengthy preparations to host the group have been underway for two years with the mission of creating an outstanding hospitality experience for the students, their families and other visitors.



Examples of the welcome that the group can expect include: customized messaging wrapped on the Detroit People Mover; over 100 volunteers at Detroit Metro Airport and on the streets of downtown Detroit, welcoming and providing way finding services; welcome desks at downtown hotels and welcome banners and information at all 50 regional hotels; digital welcome signage and banners at the airport; a restaurant and retail program where FIRST visitors receive discounts at over 40 downtown establishments; all front line hotel staff will be wearing welcome buttons; and welcome messages on downtown street pole banners and at all hotels.

FIRST events will take place April 25-28 at Cobo Center and Ford Field and are open to the public. For a complete schedule, go to firstchampionship.org/detroit-home.



