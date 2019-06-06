Development of Drug Delivery Products: Understand the Requirements of IEC 62366 and FDA Human Factors Guidance - London, United Kingdom - September 25th-26th, 2019

DUBLIN, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Human Factors and Usability Engineering in the Development of Drug Delivery Products" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This two-day workshop has been designed specifically for product developers who want to incorporate human factors testing into their product development, or need to provide the regulators with specific usability data for their device.

The format for the day will be interactive with the presenter sharing his experiences as a specialist with extensive knowledge and understanding of the requirements of IEC 62366 and FDA human factors guidelines. There will be questions posed for discussion and delegates will work through some of the key aspects of performing a successful human factors study.

Why You Should Attend



By attending this seminar you will:

Understand the requirements of IEC 62366 and FDA Human Factors Guidance

Know how to provide the regulators with specific usability data for your device

Ensure you test the right product

Learn how to get the human factors right for combination products

Ensure you get the right study participants

Find out how to set up simulated use environments

Consider the labelling, packaging and the instructions

Discuss training strategies for your device

Who Should Attend:



This seminar will be beneficial to those working in the following areas:

Engineering and device development

Packaging

Regulatory affairs

Quality systems

Quality assurance

Risk management

Marketing

Usability and human factors engineering

Agenda:



Welcome and introductions



Guidance, standards and the law - what MUST be done

Requirements of IEC 62366 and FDA Human Factors Guidance

What is the legal and regulatory status of human factors

How do the European and US requirements compare?

Which guidelines should I be following for my product?

How to provide the regulators with specific usability data for your device

What are the regulators looking for?

What are their requirements?

Successful applications - how to maximise the chance of a successful review

Starting at the right place

How and when should you start planning your human factors study?

Combination products

How and why are combination products different

How to get the Human Factors right for them

ANDAs - what human factors data do I need if I am submitting an ANDA?

How to pass the validation study

Do I need to do a validation study?

How do I know if my product will pass the validation?

How to avoid the common pitfalls in validation studies

US versus Europe - do I need to run a validation study in both locations?

Setting up a HF study - who are your users?

Key points to consider when setting up a HF study

Your intended users may not be who you think they are

How to establish the users of your product

How do you make sure you get the right study participants?

Testing the right product

How do you decide what to test?

Ensuring you avoid testing the wrong prototype or the wrong design iteration

Simulated use environments

Using higher fidelity test environments

Important environmental factors to consider

Labelling, packaging and the instructions for use

Packaging, labelling and instructions are part of the device user interface

Testing the packaging and labelling

What needs to be tested?

How to test successfully

Training considerations

Will your users be trained to use your device?

What training materials will you provide?

Is the device a home-use device, in which case do you need a no-training group?

Frequent versus worst case scenarios

Which scenarios should you include?

Do you need to test every possible scenario?

Speakers:



Richard Featherson

Research Director

Life and Health Sciences



Richard Featherstone is Research Director, Life and Health Sciences, Europe, Emergo by UL, and previously Managing Director of Medical Device Usability Limited, a specialist human factors consultancy that works exclusively with new and emerging medical technologies.



For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fuuq3u

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

