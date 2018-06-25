Developments in Photonic Integrated Circuits, 2018 Report - High Speed Data Transmission and Manufacturing Innovations are Key to Developments in PICs

Photonic integrated circuit (PIC) is an optical chip which accommodates multiple photonic functions and is being developed as an alternative for electronic integrated circuits. Their capability to transmit data in optical medium unlike electronic ICs make them effective medium for communication in telecom and datacentre sectors.

In case of sensors, light is an effective medium for material detection. PICs can be leveraged for sensing applications as well. Research and development toward improving the performance parameters of PICs and to determine new materials apart III-V materials is an on-going process. PICs are being developed in order to support the rapid advancements in technology such as wireless charging and energy conversion.

This technology and innovation research report offers insights on recent innovations in PIC technology. The research report focuses mainly on the innovations in the value chain of PICs, i.e., developments pertaining to materials, fabrication and integration of PICs. This research report also offers insights on applications that might evolve in the next 5 to 6 years.

The report captures the following modules:

Technology landscape

Applications assessment

Factors influencing development and adoption-Key drivers and challenges

Global trends and innovation indicators

Breadth of applications impacted

Technology and application roadmaps showing the future prospect of transistors

Strategic insights about market and emerging trends

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 High Speed Data Transmission and Manufacturing Innovations are Key to Developments in PICs

1.4 Telecom and Datacentres are Major Beneficiaries of PICs



2. Technology Landscape Assessment

2.1 Technological Significance of Photonic Integrated Circuits

2.2 Segmentation of PICs

2.3 Demand for High Speed Data Transmission and Advancements in Datacentres Enable Growth of PICs

2.4 Advancements in PIC Manufacturing and Energy Savings Propel the Development of PICs

2.5 Challenges Hindering the Adoption of PICs



3. Developments in Materials, Fabrication, and Devices

3.1 Concept of Optical Waveguides

3.2 Materials Used in Development of PICs

3.3 Fabrication and Photonic Integration of PICs

3.4 Devices Incorporating PICs

3.5 Supply Chain Model for PICs



4. Global Innovation Indicator and Application Landscape

4.1 Patent Trend Analysis

4.2 Inference from Patent Analysis: Key Focus Areas

4.3 Key Patent Holders Driving Innovation

4.4 Funding Scenarios in PICs

4.5 Telecom, Healthcare, and Datacenters are High Impact Sectors

4.6 Implementation of PICs in the Electronics Industry



5. Innovations Driving the Developments in PICs

5.1 Optical Communication based on Sound Waves

5.2 Quantum Dot Lasers for Photonic Integrated Circuits (PICs)

5.3 Silicon- based PICs Fabrication Technology

5.4 Optical Phased Arrays Developed using Silicon Nitride

5.5 Optical Transceivers for High-speed Data Movement

5.6 Quantum Photonic Circuits

5.7 Optical Communication Using Optical Comb Source System

5.8 Optical Interconnects Developed using Glass-based 3D PIC Platform



6. Future Growth Opportunities and Strategic Perspectives

6.1 The Road Ahead - 2022 Forecast

6.2 From the Analyst's Desk: What is the Nature of Competition and Global Adoption Scenario for PICs?

6.3 From the Analyst's Desk: What are the Key Attractive Applications and Future Opportunities for PICs?



7. Industry Contacts

7.1 Key Contacts



