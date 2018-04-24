Developments in the Customer Relationship Management Market

Data published by Grand View Research, Inc. indicates that the global customer relationship management market (CRM) is expected to reach USD 81.9 billion by 2025. The quick rise of popularity of CRM solutions across both big and small companies is explained by the ability to carry out complex tasks and business with ease. The research also indicates that one of the most interesting trends observed in the CRM marketplace is the growing demand of cloud deployed solutions. While this technology has been in the industry for a long time, its widespread adoption by small and large businesses was underestimated. nFusz, Inc. (OTC: FUSZ), Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRM), SAP SE (NYSE: SAP), Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN), HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE: HUBS)

The rise in social CRM and mobility has also been driving the growth of a new genre of customer services and relationship management. According to a report by Forbes, Leslie Ye, editor at Hubspot's Sales Blog, describes a CRM in the following way: "Beyond contact info, CRMs log reps' touchpoints with their prospects, including emails, phone calls, voicemails, and in-person meetings. Some CRMs offer the ability to track deal stages and reasons for closed-lost and closed-won deals."

nFusz, Inc. (OTCQB: FUSZ) on April 6th announced that it, "has entered into a strategic partnership with Service Quest, the direct selling management consulting firm that has helped launch over 600 direct sales organizations worldwide, including MLM, party planning, and network marketing companies. Over the past 25 years, Service Quest has developed a far-reaching network of relationships with nearly 30,000 leaders in every function and sector of the direct selling industry. Service Quest will introduce nFusz's interactive video sales tool, notifiCRM, to new and existing direct selling organizations.

"Every direct selling organization out there will benefit by utilizing notifiCRM," states Terrel Transtrum, CEO and Founder of Service Quest. "We've already introduced nFusz' notifiCRM platform to many of our clients, whose reaction was as excited as we are. We look forward to continuing this partnership," continues Mr. Transtrum.

"Service Quest is an ideal partner for us as we continue to extend our reach into the direct sales and networking marketing sector," states nFusz CEO, Rory J. Cutaia. "They've been in this business for decades, know all the major players, and have already introduced our technology to key decision makers to help accelerate our plans for broad adoption of our technology throughout the industry," continues Mr. Cutaia."

Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRM), the global CRM leader, empowers companies to connect with their customers in a whole new way. Recently, the company announced that Arcos Dorados-McDonald's master franchisee in 20 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean-has selected Salesforce to create more personalized engagement with customers of its more than 2,100 restaurants, 2,700 dessert centers and 300 McCafés. Arcos Dorados will use Salesforce Marketing Cloud to create relevant, personalized customer journeys across multiple channels. In addition, the Salesforce Platform will be used to consolidate customer information from across all channels and provide a 360-degree view of each customer. Marketing Cloud will allow Arcos Dorados to deliver relevant and timely communications and offers, including coupons, to boost sales and increase brand loyalty. The deployment is expected to be completed in 2018, with support from Salesforce partner Deloitte Brazil.

SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) empowers people and organizations to work together more efficiently and use business insight more effectively to stay ahead of the competition. SAP applications and services enable more than 378,000 business and public sector customers to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and grow sustainably. Recently, the company introduced the release of SAP Digital Manufacturing Cloud, a new solution to help companies optimize performance, elevate production quality and efficiency, and ensure worker safety. Drawing on SAP's expertise in the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), predictive analytics and supply networks, the solution enables manufacturers to deploy Industry 4.0 technologies in the cloud. The new cloud solution extends and complements the digital manufacturing portfolio of on-premise solutions from SAP and is available in different bundles to serve manufacturers of varying sizes in both discrete and process industries and roles within their respective organizations.

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) empowers organizations to improve customer engagement and better understand their customers. Earlier this month, the company announced it surpassed a $500M annual revenue run rate, making it the fastest growing dedicated customer service and engagement platform. The company also launched Guide Enterprise, a new enterprise product with AI-powered self-service tailored to larger organizations. Since Zendesk went public in 2014 with an annual revenue run rate of $100 million, the company has seen an increasing number of enterprise companies select Zendesk's software to build better customer experiences. In just the last four years, annual revenue run rate has grown - to $500 million - with nearly 40 percent of Zendesk revenue now coming from these larger customers. Zendesk Guide Enterprise enables large, complex businesses to create better self-service experiences for their customers. With advanced knowledge management features, Guide Enterprise makes it simple for large teams to collaborate on content and manage knowledge internally, externally and across multiple brands.

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE: HUBS) is a leading CRM, marketing, sales, and customer experience platform. On February 21, 2018, the company announced today that it has expanded its long-standing partnership with Google by adopting Google Cloud to expand its international cloud infrastructure. In addition to providing increased data security for HubSpot customers, the new partnership will also allow the company to invest more in its current Google Cloud product integrations and accelerate the growth of HubSpot's Free CRM. HubSpot's adoption of Google Cloud for its international cloud needs is the most recent step in a deepening partnership between the two companies, which began with Google Ventures' investment in HubSpot's Series D round in 2011. HubSpot is a long-standing G Suite customer and Google's products have a vocal and enthusiastic user base among HubSpot customers. Integrations for Google Calendar, Gmail, AdWords, Docs, and Drive are some of the most popular integrations among HubSpot users.

