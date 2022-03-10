DevvStream Announces Conditional Approval to List on the NEO Exchange and Upcoming Investor Webinar

VANCOUVER, BC, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - DevvStream Inc. ("DevvStream" or the "Company") is pleased to announce receipt of conditional approval for listing with the Neo Exchange Inc. (the "NEO Exchange"), a tier one Canadian stock exchange based in Toronto. In conjunction with the proposed listing, the Company plans to trade under the stock symbol "DESG", in reference to the Company's unique strategy of tackling climate finance using a tech-focused approach while addressing all aspects of the Environment, Social, and Governance ("ESG") equation.

Conditional Listing Approval

On March 3, 2022, the NEO Exchange conditionally approved the Company's application for the listing of its subordinate voting shares. Listing is subject to the Company fulfilling all the requirements of the NEO Exchange, including confirmation of completion of the business combination with 131738 BC Ltd.

Sunny Trinh, CEO of DevvStream, noted "This is an exciting time for the Company. We are thrilled to be partnering with the NEO Exchange, known as Canada's stock exchange for the innovation economy, which is directly aligned with our values of innovation, excellence, and a novel approach to solving crucial issues facing the planet." Mr. Trinh continued, "We are an early mover in the public arena with this business model, and look forward to providing public investors with access to our holistic, unique, tech-focused climate finance approach. Following the closing of our $10M go-public financing, we are well-positioned to capitalize on our pipeline to help further our mission to reverse climate change while creating a positive social impact, and providing exposure to high-quality carbon offset projects to our investors."

DevvStream Webinar

The Company is also pleased to announce that its CEO, Sunny Trinh, will be providing an introduction to DevvStream in a live webinar taking place on Monday March 14th, 2022, at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET. The webinar will be hosted by Focus Communications Investor Relations (FCIR) and Cory Fleck of the Korelin Economics Report. Participants are encouraged to submit any questions for the company prior to the event by e-mailing FCIR at [email protected].

Registration Link: https://event.webinarjam.com/channel/DevvStream

About DevvStream

DevvStream believes that the solutions necessary to reverse climate change exists in the world today but are encumbered by barriers such as lack of financing. DevvStream helps to remove this barrier by providing non-dilutive capital to enable companies with solutions necessary to reduce or eliminate CO2 emissions in exchange for carbon credit rights. Through these rights, the Company generates and manages carbon credits by utilizing the most technologically advanced, blockchain-based platform. The Company invests in green projects that generate renewable energy, improve energy efficiencies, eliminate or reduce emissions and sequester carbon directly from the air. DevvStream's business model includes mutual collaboration and partnership with Devvio, a leading ESG-focused blockchain company, Xpansiv, the world's largest voluntary carbon credit exchange, and United Cities North America, an affiliate of the United Nations with a focus building sustainable and net-zero smart cities and communities.



On Behalf of the Board of Directors,



Sunny Trinh, CEO

[email protected]

Disclaimer

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties, including a successful listing on the NEO Exchange and closing of the business combination agreement with 131738 BC Ltd. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

SOURCE DevvStream Inc.