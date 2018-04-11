DHL Moves to Larger Facility in Southern California to Manage International Shipment Growth

"DHL's expansion in Ontario is a direct reflection of our customers' business growth, which has been bolstered by an uptick in international shipping, largely due to the rise of e-commerce," said John Fox, General Manager for DHL, Western U.S. "This strategic investment ensures our ability to meet the demands of local small and medium-sized businesses, while further supporting the development of global trade."

Ontario is located in California's Inland Empire—the counties of Riverside and San Bernardino—which has one of the most rapidly growing economies in the country. It is the 13th largest Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) in the United States, according to the Inland Empire Regional Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber also reported that air cargo moving through the Ontario airport swelled more than 15 percent in 2017 as compared with the prior year.

The larger DHL warehouse features additional dock doors and two conveyor belts that can process up to 3,000 pieces per hour. The facility processes shipments ranging from documents and small parcels to palletized freight. The number of items that can be unloaded into the facility will double. Another benefit to the larger quarters: a larger parking lot for customers.

The move to the new facility resulted in the hiring of an additional 20 employees, bringing the total to 100, including operations and sales managers, dock workers, office agents and couriers.

