DHL Moves to Larger Site in Tampa, Fla., in Response to Increased International Trade

The new 35,000-square-foot facility at 4539 Oak Fair Boulevard features state-of-the-art handling equipment that will result in earlier deliveries for customers. It can process up to 2,000 pieces an hour—everything from small parcels to palletized freight.

"Our ability to facilitate rapidly-growing international trade puts us in the forefront of serving customers who are expanding their growth globally," said Chet Paul, SVP and General Manager, Southeast Area for DHL Express U.S. "This new facility puts importers and exporters in an excellent position to trade in the international marketplace."

The $5 million facility has easy access to north-south Interstate 75 and east-west Interstate 4. DHL trucks will ferry shipments to and from the company's aircraft at Orlando's international airport, just over 100 miles to the east. Its service footprint encompasses the greater Tampa-St. Petersburg region, including Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas and Sarasota counties.

In addition to scheduling their pickups with DHL, customers can drop off their shipments at the facility anytime between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. during the week. The energy-efficient facility features occupancy-sensored lighting in both office and warehouse areas.

As global trade continues to rise, DHL Express has made significant facility investments nationwide to support U.S. exporters and importers. Recent facility expansions or opening of new facilities have taken place in Seattle; Chicago; Dallas; New York; Long Island City, N.Y.; and Irvine, Fresno and Ontario, Calif.

