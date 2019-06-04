Diabetes Type 1 Market and Forecast Analysis to 2025

NEW YORK, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

DISEASE OVERVIEW

Diabetes mellitus is a group of chronic endocrine disorders characterized by hyperglycemia due to insufficient levels of insulin, a hormone responsible for regulating blood sugar. Type 1 diabetes accounts for around 5–10% of the total diabetic population. The majority of cases of type 1 diabetes may be classified as type 1a, an autoimmune disease characterized by the destruction of pancreatic beta cells, with a minority of cases making up type 1b, which is described as idiopathic diabetes mellitus.







MARKET SNAPSHOT



Biosimilars stifle the impact of oral therapies and longer-acting basal insulins, causing only moderate market growth.

Datamonitor Healthcare's diabetes survey indicates biosimilar erosion will majorly impact the basal insulin market.

Type 1 diabetes cases continue to increase but limitations in the understanding of etiology limit prevention efforts.

Biosimilar insulin glargine and novel insulin products are threatening Lantus's longstanding dominance of the long-acting basal insulin market.

Concerns over diabetic ketoacidosis will be the biggest roadblock to SGLT-2 inhibitors' approval and uptake.



