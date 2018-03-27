DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud

"Today's consumer engages with businesses in whichever way is most convenient," said Doug Kofoid, CEO of DialogTech. "They expect businesses to provide personalized, relevant experiences across every channel, including voice. DialogTech provides marketers with the same visibility and ownership of the call channel that Adobe Experience Cloud does for digital. DialogTech's integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud provide businesses and agencies with a more complete omni-channel marketing solution to drive growth, both online and offline."

"Personalizing and optimizing the customer journey requires deep insights into each consumer's interaction with your brand, both online and offline," said Cody Crnkovich, head of platform partners and strategy at Adobe. "The connection between DialogTech and Adobe Experience Cloud enables marketers to deliver personalized experiences by connecting offline calls and conversations to the online customer journey."

DialogTech captures the online marketing interactions that generate each call and analyzes the conversation to determine buying intent and caller sentiment. Marketers can then use those insights within Adobe Experience Cloud to deliver more personalized experiences to consumers who prefer to call, resulting in more call conversions at a lower cost, greater revenue and increased customer loyalty. Using DialogTech with Adobe Experience Cloud together, marketers can:

Personalize the omni-channel customer journey: Using the call attribution and AI-powered conversation analytics data provided by DialogTech, marketers can measure the offline impact of online campaigns within Adobe Analytics and expose callers as microsegments with proper data governance in Adobe Audience Manager for use in audience creation. DialogTech call data can also be used to more effectively retarget consumers across digital channels, create unique online experiences with Adobe Target and trigger more relevant email and push notifications with Adobe Campaign.

Increase conversions with behavioral recommendations : With DialogTech's integration into Adobe Target, marketers can create unique experiences influenced by a customer's online and offline behaviors. These data elements create a rich profile of the customer's interests and purchase intent that can be activated through DialogTech within Adobe Experience Cloud to produce more relevant recommendations and experiences, resulting in higher conversions and revenue.

: With DialogTech's integration into Adobe Target, marketers can create unique experiences influenced by a customer's online and offline behaviors. These data elements create a rich profile of the customer's interests and purchase intent that can be activated through DialogTech within Adobe Experience Cloud to produce more relevant recommendations and experiences, resulting in higher conversions and revenue. Leverage granular, keyword-level data from Google call extensions: DialogTech's integration with Adobe Advertising Cloud Search has been enhanced to include keyword-level data from calls made directly from a call extension in AdWords. This data enables search marketers to optimize their AdWords bidding strategies in real time based on what keywords are most likely to result in a consumer calling, whether from the brand's website or directly from the search ad.

"DialogTech's integration with Adobe Analytics is indispensable to us," said Merritt Aho, Marketing Director, Testing & Optimization at Dun & Bradstreet. "We get full visibility into how our digital advertising and website generate clicks and quality calls -- all within Adobe Analytics Cloud. This complete view of the customer makes it easy to optimize the impact of our campaigns. It's pretty amazing."

DialogTech is a Business level partner in the Adobe Exchange partner program and will be exhibiting March 25-29 at Adobe Summit 2018 at booth #359. To learn more about the integration, visit the booth or the DialogTech website.

About DialogTech

DialogTech provides actionable marketing analytics for businesses that value inbound calls. Consistently recognized as the leader and pioneer in call analytics and optimization, DialogTech is the trusted voice management platform for Fortune 500 brands, agencies and fast-growing companies. From call attribution to conversation analytics to caller experience optimization, only DialogTech has everything marketers need to drive the conversations that drive revenue. For more information, visit dialogtech.com.

About Adobe Experience Cloud

Adobe Experience Cloud is a comprehensive set of cloud services designed to give enterprises everything needed to deliver exceptional customer experiences. Comprised of Adobe Marketing Cloud, Adobe Advertising Cloud and Adobe Analytics Cloud, Experience Cloud is built on the Adobe Cloud Platform and integrated with Adobe Creative Cloud and Document Cloud. Leveraging Adobe Sensei's machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities, Adobe Experience Cloud combines world-class solutions, a complete extensive platform, comprehensive data and content systems, and a robust partner ecosystem that offer an unmatched expertise in experience delivery.

