Diamond De-Con Launches Disinfectant Misting Sanitation Stations Utilizing BioProtect™ Solutions.

MOBILE, Ala., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile-based Diamond De-Con, LLC today announced the launch and immediate availability of their unique disinfectant sanitation stations, which are designed to apply EPA-approved and registered BioProtect™ RTU to hard-surface retail, commercial and industrial mobile grocery/luggage carts, equipment, medical devices, tools, and wheelchairs, as well as other mobile transports resulting in significant reductions in labor and disinfectant costs.

"I am excited to be working with Bizos Cavallo and bringing not only our new mobile cart solution to market now, but also the progress we have made on our human misting configuration in the near future," said Stephanie Flood, president, Diamond De-Con. "We look forward to helping in the fight back to normalcy across the private and public sector with our current and future efforts."

Manufactured in the US, Diamond De-Con's 50M modular misting tunnel utilizes automated sensors and an array of geometrically placed distribution nozzles to spray up to 3,000 sessions per tank of BioProtect™ RTU throughout the single or multi-station configurations https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NbRxi-uZFRc. Support includes end-to-end consultation, solar/battery powered options and the portable tamper proof system is fire resistant. 24-hour technical support and warranties are also provided with sales or lease options.

Bioprotect™ uses antimicrobial technology to eradicate SARS-COV-2 on surfaces including efficacy against the re-emergence of bacteria, fungi, protozoans, algae, and other viruses as verified by two independent research Centers of Excellence for the Global Virus Network. In 2012 a study of shopping carts in 5 major metro areas was performed. Bacteria formations could be identified in 72% of the carts sampled. This result suggested a need for improvement in the sanitation of shopping carts to reduce pathogens and potential transmission of microbial infections among shoppers.

"Mitigation of viral pathogens on consumer use goods is critical in everyday life now more than ever and we are excited to again partner with a proven team in the continuing effort to provide meaningful solutions to arrest the health and safety issues in the world today," said Elvin Thibodeaux, managing partner, Bizos Cavallo."

About Diamond De-Con, LLC

Diamond De-Con is an Alabama-based company with manufacturing facilities in Mobile, AL, Tampa, FL, Houston, TX, Athens, TN and Slidell, LA and affiliated with Diamond Scaffolding, LLC. with collective oversight by Chairman and CEO, Jewell Sumrall since inception in the Gulf Coast Area since 2003. To learn more about Diamond De-Con visit: www.diamonddecon.com.

About Bizos Cavallo Enterprises, LLC

Bizos Cavallo Enterprises, LLC is a strategic consulting and operations firm focused in emerging bioscience innovations for public health, strategic alliances and global investment resources and is based in Dallas, TX with offices in New Orleans, LA and Winston-Salem, NC. Founded in 2017, Bizos Cavallo's network is comprised of partners including professional accountants, seasoned legal advisors, marketing and operations executives, and a host of strategic alliances with clients in the United States, Singapore, Dubai, France, the United Kingdom, Greece, and the West Indies. To learn more about Bizos Cavallo visit: www.bizoscavallo.com.

