Diebold Nixdorf Elects Board Members At Annual Shareholders Meeting

Elected to the board of directors were:

Patrick W. Allender , retired executive vice president, chief financial officer and secretary, Danaher Corporation

Phillip R. Cox , president and chief executive officer, Cox Financial Corporation

Richard L. Crandall , managing partner, Aspen Venture LLC; executive chairman, Pelstar LLC

Dr. Alexander Dibelius , managing partner, CVC Capital Partners GmbH

, managing partner, CVC Capital Partners GmbH Dr. Dieter W. Düsedau, physicist and former director (senior partner), McKinsey & Co.

Gale S. Fitzgerald , retired president and director, TranSpend, Inc.

Gale S. Fitzgerald , retired president and director, TranSpend, Inc.
Gary G. Greenfield , non-executive chairman of the board, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated; partner, Court Square Capital Partners

Gerrard B. Schmid , president and chief executive officer, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

Rajesh K. Soin , chairman of the board and chief executive officer, Soin, LLC

Alan J. Weber , chief executive officer, Weber Group LLC

, chief executive officer, Weber Group LLC Dr. Juergen Wunram, senior vice president and chief operating officer, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

Retiring from the Diebold Nixdorf board are Henry D. G. Wallace, who was elected as a director in 2003 and served as the company's chairman from January 2013 through December 2017; and Robert S. Prather, Jr., who was elected to the company's board of directors in 2013.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce for millions of consumers each day across the financial and retail industries. Its software-defined solutions bridge the physical and digital worlds of cash and consumer transactions conveniently, securely and efficiently. As an innovation partner for nearly all of the world's top 100 financial institutions and a majority of the top 25 global retailers, Diebold Nixdorf delivers unparalleled services and technology that are essential to evolve in an 'always on' and changing consumer landscape.

Diebold Nixdorf has a presence in more than 130 countries with approximately 23,000 employees worldwide. The organization is headquartered in North Canton, Ohio, USA. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

