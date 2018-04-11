Diebold Nixdorf Interactive Retail Kiosk Solution Receives Red Dot Design Award

ESSEN, Germany, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a world leader in driving connected commerce, has been awarded the prestigious Red Dot Product Design Award for its new interactive retail kiosk solution, the K-two. Internationally recognized as the authority for product design quality, The Red Dot Awards, presented by Design Zentrum Nordrhein-Westfalen, are selected by 40 independent designers, design professors and trade journalists. Diebold Nixdorf's systems were honored by the expert panel for their exemplary combination of functionality and design and their intuitive, fast and convenient operation.

Diebold Nixdorf Retail Kiosk, K-two

The K-two retail kiosk is distinguished by a user-friendly and flexible design that can be easily adapted to changing business needs and consumer demands. It is built for 24/7 operation and offers flexible configuration options. Retailers can choose between 22" and 27" multi-touchscreens, install the unit as a stand-alone kiosk or in a back-to-back format, and even mount it on a pole or on a wall, making it the perfect kiosk for businesses that demand tailored solutions.

Diebold Nixdorf has installed more than 10,000 prior-generation kiosks for quick-service restaurants around the world, primarily taking customer orders and payments. The kiosks can also be used for other various applications, including theatre ticket and lottery sales, in-store navigation maps, and even self-checkout.

"I want to congratulate the award winners on their wonderful success in the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2018. Success in the competition is proof of the good design quality of the products and once again shows that companies are on the right path," said Dr. Peter Zec, founder and CEO of the Red Dot Award. "When I speak about good design, I am referring to more than just an attractive product. All of the products are characterised by outstanding functionality. This demonstrates that the designers have understood their clients and their needs."

The K-two kiosk will be widely available for retailers to order in mid-2018. Mark Brewer, Diebold Nixdorf senior vice president and managing director, Global Retail, said, "The Red Dot Awards confirm our strategy of developing rigorously customer-oriented systems with future-proof designs. Our solutions make a significant contribution to generating customer enthusiasm, offering consumers extraordinary shopping experiences, and building bridges from the physical to the digital worlds of retail."

About the Red Dot Design Award:

In order to appraise the diversity in the field of design in a professional manner, the Red Dot Design Award breaks down into the three disciplines of Red Dot Award: Product Design, Red Dot Award: Communication Design and Red Dot Award: Design Concept. The Red Dot Award is one of the world's largest design competitions. In 1955, a jury convened for the first time to assess the best designs of the day. In the 1990s, Red Dot CEO Professor Dr. Peter Zec developed the name and brand of the award. Ever since, the sought-after Red Dot award has been the revered international seal of outstanding design quality. Further information available at www.red-dot.de.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf is a world leader in enabling connected commerce for millions of consumers each day across the financial and retail industries. Its software-defined solutions bridge the physical and digital worlds of cash and consumer transactions conveniently, securely and efficiently. As an innovation partner for nearly all of the world's top 100 financial institutions and a majority of the top 25 global retailers, Diebold Nixdorf delivers unparalleled services and technology that are essential to evolve in an 'always on' and changing consumer landscape.

Diebold Nixdorf has a presence in more than 130 countries with approximately 23,000 employees worldwide. The organization is headquartered in North Canton, Ohio, USA. Shares are traded on the New York and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges under the symbol 'DBD'. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diebold-nixdorf-interactive-retail-kiosk-solution-receives-red-dot-design-award-300627920.html

SOURCE Diebold Nixdorf

Related Links

http://www.DieboldNixdorf.com

