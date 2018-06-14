Diego Pellicer - Colorado Unveils An Innovative New Dab Consumption System

DENVER, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Now, there's a new way for the cannabis connoisseur to enjoy a dab that eliminates a step in the process. Diego Pellicer – Colorado today announced the release of a limited edition glass bubble cap filled with premium live sugar from Harmony Extracts. The bubble cap, created by Wildfire Glass, is placed on top of a heated quartz banger. Within seconds, the live sugar will drip and the concentrate can be smoked. The Harmony Extracts filled bubble cap is now available exclusively at Diego Pellicer in Denver, 2949 W Alameda Ave., for $75.

"Premium and innovation often go hand-and-hand. In this instance with our glass bubble cap, we've combined an innovative way to dab with premium live sugar from Harmony Extracts to ensure a first-class experience," said Nicholas Jack, chief executive officer of Diego Pellicer – Colorado. "This has been an exciting month for our Diego Pellicer store. We were named by High Times magazine as one of 15 top dispensaries in Denver. Our latest creation is further evidence that we work hard to be on the top of everyone's list."

Dabs of Delight: How it Works

Start by heating up the quartz banger for 30-45 seconds, or until the banger is red hot. Wait several seconds before placing the bubble cap on top. Within 30-45 seconds the live sugar will begin to drip down into the quartz banger, at which point the consumer can begin to smoke the concentrate. The longer the bubble cap is left on the banger, the bigger the dab. When the desired dab size is reached, remove the bubble cap from the banger and tilt it sideways to utilize it as a simple carb cap to finish off the dab. Inhale and place the warm bubble cap on its side until it cools, cap and repeat.

"Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc. and its branded tenants are always looking for ways to make the cannabis shopping and consumption experience more enjoyable. This glass bubble cap is another example of how we make our premium brand stand out from the rest," said Ron Throgmartin, chief executive officer of Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc., the branding and retail development company for Diego Pellicer – Colorado.

About Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc. (OTCQB: DPWW)

Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc. is the premium marijuana brand and retail development company. The company actively seeks, develops and leases legally compliant real estate, including turnkey cultivation and processing facilities as well as high-end, branded retail stores to licensed marijuana operators. When federally legal, DPWW is positioned to become a national, vertically integrated marijuana company. To learn more about how to become a branded Diego Pellicer retailer, cultivator or investor visit www.Diego-Pellicer.com.

