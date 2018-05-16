Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2018 First Quarter Financial Results

"With new market opportunities in cannabis, Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc. is actively exploring the expansion of its brand, particularly into California," said Ron Throgmartin, chief executive officer of Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc. "Having a proven business model with premium branding – including Diego Pellicer retail tenants in Seattle and Denver – plus a wealth of operations experience, we expect a positive reception in that state and as we pursue additional opportunities in cannabis retail and real estate."

Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc.'s full 10-Q is available in digital form on the company's investor site at www.Diego-Pellicer.com.

About Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc. (OTCQB: DPWW)

Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc. is the premium marijuana brand and retail development company. The company actively seeks, develops and leases legally compliant real estate, including turnkey cultivation and processing facilities as well as high-end, branded retail stores to licensed marijuana operators. When federally legal, DPWW is positioned to become a national, vertically integrated marijuana company. To learn more about how to become a branded Diego Pellicer retailer, cultivator or investor visit www.Diego-Pellicer.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release may be construed as "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). The words "estimate," "project," "intends," "expects," "anticipates," "believes" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management pursuant to the "safe-harbor" provisions of the Act. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected on the basis of these statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company also undertakes no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

