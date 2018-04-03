Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc. Appoints Real Estate, Financial And Investment Strategist Nello Gonfiantini To Board

"Nello Gonfiantini is a creative thinker and influential collaborator who has the unique ability to recognize and execute on strategic opportunities that will advance Diego Pellicer, and contribute to the industry," said Throgmartin. "Already, his work with Diego Pellicer is opening opportunities for our retail tenants and shaping how the brand is evolving."

Gonfiantini joined Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc. as a consultant in 2016. In 2017 he was made vice president of real estate. Soon after, Gonfiantini attracted world-renowned architect Michael Rotondi and original Apple Store creative team member Jill Savini to develop an industry changing, scalable real estate and branding model for cannabis retail.

From Building Banks to Building Businesses

His vision in the lending industry, banking and real estate has led to the founding of successful banks, financial and capital investment organizations. Gonfiantini founded Home Federal Savings Bank of Nevada which was later purchased by American Federal Savings Bank. He also formed Specialty Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust.

In 2011, Gonfiantini began providing consulting services to Veezto Financial – a company that provides management, strategic planning and financial services to growth companies. As part of his role, he was commissioned to write a research paper on the status of financing for owner-occupied homes including the effect of mortgage regulations. These efforts led to the founding of Crystal Bay Financial in 2015. The company assists corporate and real estate clients find solutions to complex and multifaceted financial challenges. Gonfiantini holds a BSBA Cum Laude and an MBA from the University of Denver.

About Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc. (OTCQB: DPWW)

Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc. is the premium marijuana brand and retail development company. DPWW develops and leases legally compliant real estate, including turnkey cultivation and processing facilities as well as high-end, branded retail stores to licensed marijuana operators. When federally legal, DPWW is positioned to become a national, vertically integrated marijuana company. To learn more about how to become a branded Diego Pellicer retailer, cultivator or investor visit www.Diego-Pellicer.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release may be construed as "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). The words "estimate," "project," "intends," "expects," "anticipates," "believes" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management pursuant to the "safe-harbor" provisions of the Act. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected on the basis of these statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company also undertakes no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

CONTACTS: Suzanne Herrick, Fedoruk & Associates, Inc., 612-247-3079, suzanne@fedorukinc.com

Nello Gonfiantini, Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc., 775-690-2188, nello@diego-pellicer.com WEBSITE: www.diego-pellicer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diego-pellicer-worldwide-inc-appoints-real-estate-financial-and-investment-strategist-nello-gonfiantini-to-board-300623455.html

SOURCE Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.diegopellicer.com

