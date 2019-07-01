Dietitians tour farm and dig into soil health and its impact on food

"Farmland and topsoil are our most important assets," Taylor said. "Illinois has some of the most productive farmland in the world, and we're doing everything we can to not only maintain it, but restore it."

He shared soil conservation practices that have been most successful. For Taylor, these practices include: rotating crops, which means changing what is grown in each field, each year, to keep soil fertile and protect against weeds and pests building up; and planting cover crops that aren't harvested, but keep soil in place over the winter and also help to reduce runoff.

The dietitians discovered that these methods are used on both organic and conventional farms, which surprised some in the group. Thanks to a rainfall simulator, they also learned how different agronomic practices (tilling the soil, leaving plant residue on the ground after harvest, planting cover crops) impact soil erosion and water runoff.

After the tour, the dietitians said they felt more knowledgeable about soil health, crop production and farmers' role in a sustainable food system. Future tours on additional food and farm topics will be offered by IFF.

Illinois Farm Families are Illinois farmers who support Illinois Farm Bureau, Illinois Pork Producers Association, Illinois Corn Marketing Board, Illinois Soybean Association checkoff program, Illinois Beef Association, and Midwest Dairy Association through farmer-funded checkoff or membership programs. We are committed to having conversations with consumers, answering their questions about food, farmers and farming, and sharing what really happens on today's Illinois family farms. More than 96 percent of Illinois farms are family owned and operated. We are passionate about showing consumers how we grow safe, healthy food for their families, and ours.

SOURCE Illinois Farm Families

Related Links

https://www.watchusgrow.org

