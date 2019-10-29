DigestBuilder Launches New Platform for Nonprofit News Organizations to Manage Real-time Mobile Apps

HONOLULU, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DigestBuilder, a cloud-based software as a service company, today launched the DigestBuilder platform for nonprofit news organizations. The DigestBuilder platform allows nonprofit news organizations to create and manage real-time mobile apps that consist of two main elements: news digest and mobile fundraising.

For the past year, DigestBuilder has been in closed beta, working closely with nonprofit news organization, Honolulu Civil Beat. The platform currently powers Civil Beat's mobile app, a daily digest of top stories.

"More than half of all Civil Beat readers access our content on a mobile device," said Landess Cole, Audience Development Editor at Civil Beat. "DigestBuilder allowed us to quickly launch an app that delivers an immersive reading experience optimized for those devices."

The objective of the digest app is to encourage habitual reading and provide readers with a sense of completion. Readers wake up, view top stories, and go on with their day; as opposed to scrolling endlessly through a feed.

Mobile is a vital part of any content distribution strategy and can also play a major role in donor acquisition and retention. The latest index from the Institute for Nonprofit News shows donations from individual supporters are rapidly increasing and account for nearly 40% of the funding that independent news nonprofits reported in 2018.

To tap into this trend of growing individual support, it is critical to remove friction from the donation process. By utilizing stored data through native mobile payment technologies, DigestBuilder apps allow readers to easily respond to donation requests with a single tap.

"Mobile has unlocked another channel for us to reach donors," said Ben Nishimoto, Vice President of Operations and Philanthropy at Civil Beat. "The app provides a convenient and immediate way for donors to contribute. With DigestBuilder, we're able to deliver a modern giving experience through a combination of targeted messaging and easy one-tap payments."

"Working with Civil Beat has been an amazing collaborative experience," said Jason Tagomori, Co-Founder of DigestBuilder. "Civil Beat is an award-winning news organization and has been named the best news website in Hawaii for the past nine years by the Society of Professional Journalists. They care deeply about the community and it really shows through their reporting and public events. Working closely with them has evolved the DigestBuilder platform considerably and we can't wait to introduce it to other nonprofit news organizations."

For more information about the DigestBuilder platform, visit digestbuilder.com .

About Civil Beat

Honolulu Civil Beat is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt news organization dedicated to cultivating an informed body of citizens, all striving to make Hawaii a better place to live. We achieve this through investigative and watchdog journalism, in-depth enterprise reporting, analysis and commentary that gives readers a broad view on issues of importance to our community. For more, visit civilbeat.org .

About DigestBuilder

DigestBuilder provides technology for nonprofit news organizations to supercharge their mobile channel in the areas of content distribution and donation acquisition. For more, visit digestbuilder.com .

