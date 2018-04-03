Digi-Me is Proving to Reduce Cost Per Hire and Provides Added Revenue Stream for Employers, Staffing Firms, and RPOs

NAPERVILLE, Ill., April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Me, a digital technology company that is revolutionizing the talent acquisition industry with 60-second dynamic, professional quality video job ads, has announced new findings that not only are their clients and partners reducing cost per hire, but have also become an added revenue center for organizations including global employers, staffing and RPO firms.

After an in-depth analysis of Digi-Me's client data, the results showed that the Digi-Me solution has helped to drive down cost per hire to an average of a mere $123.81. What makes this number even more significant are the types of positions represented, the aggregate list includes senior level positions including Actuaries, Engineers and Clinical Nursing roles. Other positions included in the data were manufacturing, logistics, and R&D roles. The data analysis also showed a lower cost per application of only $1.13. The average percentage of cost savings to the client organization is 26%.

In today's very tight labor market, getting the attention of top talent is critical. Today's job seekers expect mobile and social functionality when it comes to the job search process, which is why Digi-Me digital video job ads are so well received by mobile users. Digi-Me's video job ads are easy to share on social media. Combining the mobile and social features means Digi-Me's recruitment videos offer the potency to take job opportunities viral, fast. With job seekers and brand advocates helping with sharing the job videos to his or her network, Digi-Me video views increase quickly and dramatically. Digi-Me's global clients are seeing over 60% of applicant flow coming through candidates sharing to their personal social networks.

Another reason the recruitment videos are driving down cost per hire is from enhanced SEO rankings. Adding a video to a job posting boosts SEO as the embedded Digi-Me video job ad is an "engagement" tool. It draws candidates in and invites them to "click," and interacting with a web page is one way to help boost SEO. The added keywords and metatags also boost SEO rankings as well.

Digi-Me digital recruitment videos are tracked in real-time and provide data and metrics around views and applies by source, offering employers, staffing and RPO professionals granule information how and where to devote recruitment efforts while advertising job opportunities.

To learn more about Digi-Me's video job ad solution, visit www.digi-me.com.

About Digi-Me

With our short, customized recruitment videos spotlighting career opportunities and corporate culture, Digi-Me delivers information to job seekers in a way that is more engaging and more accessible across all media platforms and devices. Our professional-quality video solutions include the latest cloud-based tracking technology for up-to-the-minute reporting on candidate behavior, as well as automatic integration into your ATS. Harness the power of video to boost SEO, improve candidate self-selection, and stand out from the competition with Digi-Me video solutions. Visit www.digi-me.com.

