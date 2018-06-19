DigiCert Joins the Sovrin Foundation as a Founding Steward

Self-sovereign identity refers to digital identity that is decentralized, secure, portable, private and completely trustworthy.

"At DigiCert, we have spent nearly two decades as a public certificate authority, and recently for connected devices, refining our processes and improving industry standards for providing scalable encryption and authentication," said DigiCert Chief Technology Officer Dan Timpson. "Our initiative with the Sovrin Foundation builds upon that experience and provides real value in advancing reliable identity and trust for today's and tomorrow's connected technologies seeking to use blockchain."

Timpson noted that DigiCert is also contributing developer resources to the open source Sovrin codebase, which is administered by Hyperledger as Project Indy. According to Timpson, DigiCert plans to lean on its extensive experience building large-scale PKI-based authentication systems to improve the security of the data written to the Sovrin ledger.

"DigiCert is a company built upon the premise that the challenges of digital security and identity can be solved in intuitive and human ways," said Heather C. Dahl, executive director of the Sovrin Foundation. "This is the essence of what we are doing at Sovrin -- building a network that enables trusted and intuitive interactions among people, organizations and even connected devices. Both the Sovrin Network and those who use it will benefit enormously from the depth of experience that DigiCert brings to us, and we are very happy to add them as a Steward."

The Sovrin Network uses a purpose-built distributed ledger -- technology frequently known as blockchain -- to enable the secure exchange of cryptographically signed credentials. The diffuse trust model embodied in Sovrin Stewards ensures the network's independence and protection from outside interference -- further placing individuals in control of their identities and at the center of their digital interactions.

DigiCert is a leading provider of scalable security solutions for a connected world. The most innovative companies, including the Global 2000, choose DigiCert for its expertise in identity and encryption for web servers and Internet of Things devices. DigiCert supports SSL/TLS and other digital certificates for PKI deployments at any scale through its certificate lifecycle management platform, CertCentral®. The company has been recognized with dozens of awards for its enterprise-grade management platform, fast and knowledgeable customer support, and market-leading growth. For the latest DigiCert news and updates, visit digicert.com or follow @digicert.

The international, nonprofit Sovrin Foundation is governed by a constitutional Trust Framework that ensures its independence from government or industry influence and codifies its dedication to providing self-sovereign digital identity for all. The Sovrin Network is operated by independent Stewards and uses the power of a hybrid distributed ledger as a fast, private and secure framework for providing every person, organization, and connected device a permanent identity with which to transact online and operate securely online in everyday life. Learn more about the Trust Framework underlying the Sovrin Network here.

