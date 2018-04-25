Digimarc Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Revenue for the first quarter of 2018 totaled $5.6 million compared to $6.1 million in the same quarter a year-ago. The decrease was primarily due to lower license revenue reflecting the impact of amending an existing license agreement in the third quarter of 2017 whereby the company waived all future royalty obligations in one of the licensed fields of use in exchange for an upfront $3.5 million license fee.

Operating expenses for the first quarter of 2018 totaled $11.8 million compared to $10.2 million in the same quarter a year-ago. The increase was primarily due to higher investment in sales, marketing, and engineering as the company continues to address important opportunities in market development and delivery of Digimarc Discover and Digimarc Barcode.

Operating loss for the first quarter of 2018 totaled $8.4 million compared to an operating loss of $6.4 million in the same quarter a year-ago. The higher operating loss was primarily due to higher operating expenses.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2018 totaled $8.1 million or $(0.72) per diluted share, compared to net loss of $6.2 million or $(0.61) per diluted share in the same quarter a year-ago.

At quarter-end, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $63.7 million, compared to $67.7 million at December 31, 2017.

Conference Call

Digimarc will hold a conference call later today (Wednesday, April 25, 2018) to discuss these results, as well as provide an update on market conditions and execution of strategy. Chairman and CEO Bruce Davis and CFO Charles Beck will host the call starting at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time). A question and answer session will follow management's presentation.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay via the investor section of the company's website here.

For those who wish to listen to the call via telephone, please dial the number below at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time:

Toll-Free Number: 866-562-9934

International Number: 706-679-0638

Conference ID: 96755399

If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Liolios Group at 949-574-3860.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is a pioneer in the automatic identification of everyday objects such as product packaging and virtually any media, including print, images, and audio. Based on the patented Intuitive Computing Platform (ICP™), Digimarc provides innovative and comprehensive automatic recognition technologies to simplify search, and transform information discovery through unparalleled reliability, efficiency and security. Digimarc has a global patent portfolio, which includes over 1,100 granted and pending patents. These innovations include state-of-the-art identification technology, Digimarc Barcode, as well as Digimarc Discover® software for barcode scanning and more. Digimarc is based in Beaverton, Oregon, with technologies deployed by major retailers and consumer brands, central banks, U.S. states, film companies and professional sports franchises, among others. Visit digimarc.com and follow us @digimarc to learn more about The Barcode of Everything™.

Forward-looking Statements

With the exception of historical information contained in this release, the matters described in this release contain various "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements include statements and any related inferences regarding market opportunities for Digimarc Discover and Digimarc Barcode, and other statements identified by terminology such as "will," "should," "expects," "estimates," "predicts" and "continue" or other derivations of these or other comparable terms. These forward-looking statements are statements of management's opinion and are subject to various assumptions, risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied from the statements in this release as a result of changes in economic, business and/or regulatory factors. More detailed information about risk factors that may affect actual results are set forth in the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and in subsequent periodic reports filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, Digimarc undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

Company Contacts:

Charles Beck

Chief Financial Officer

503-469-4721

Charles.Beck@digimarc.com



Matt Glover

Liolios Group, Inc.

Investor Relations for Digimarc

949-574-3860

DMRC@liolios.com



Digimarc Corporation Consolidated Income Statement Information (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)









Three Month Information

March 31,

March 31,

2018

2017 Revenue:





Service $ 3,507

$ 3,696 Subscription 1,578

1,445 License 528

950 Total revenue 5,613

6,091







Cost of revenue:





Service 1,563

1,635 Subscription 482

556 License 140

118 Total cost of revenue 2,185

2,309







Gross profit:





Service 1,944

2,061 Subscription 1,096

889 License 388

832 Total gross profit 3,428

3,782







Gross margin:





Service 55%

56% Subscription 69%

62% License 73%

88% Percentage of gross profit to total revenue 61%

62%







Operating expenses:





Sales and marketing 4,887

3,992 Research, development and engineering 3,947

3,459 General and administrative 2,632

2,385 Intellectual property 315

392 Total operating expenses 11,781

10,228







Operating loss (8,353)

(6,446)







Other income, net 252

118







Loss before income taxes (8,101)

(6,328)







Benefit (provision) for income taxes (11)

110 Net loss $ (8,112)

$ (6,218)







Earnings (loss) per common share:





Loss per common share - basic $ (0.72)

$ (0.61) Loss per common share - diluted $ (0.72)

$ (0.61) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 11,266

10,161 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 11,266

10,161

Digimarc Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheet Information (in thousands) (Unaudited)

















March 31,

December 31,

2018

2017 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents (1) $ 48,449

$ 40,823 Marketable securities (1) 15,219

26,915 Trade accounts receivable, net 3,790

6,404 Other current assets 1,888

2,171 Total current assets 69,346

76,313 Property and equipment, net 4,103

4,236 Intangibles, net 6,478

6,381 Goodwill 1,114

1,114 Other assets 324

326 Total assets $ 81,365

$ 88,370







Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 1,464

$ 1,914 Deferred revenue 2,839

3,124 Total current liabilities 4,303

5,038 Deferred rent and other long-term liabilities 941

985 Total liabilities 5,244

6,023







Commitments and contingencies













Shareholders' equity:





Preferred stock 50

50 Common stock 12

12 Additional paid-in capital 157,540

155,793 Accumulated deficit (81,481)

(73,508) Total shareholders' equity 76,121

82,347







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 81,365

$ 88,370















(1) Aggregate cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities was $63,668 and $67,738

at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively.







Digimarc Corporation Consolidated Cash Flow Information (in thousands) (Unaudited)









Three Month Information

March 31,

March 31,

2018

2017 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss $ (8,112)

$ (6,218) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation, amortization and write-off of property and equipment 380

299 Amortization and write-off of intangibles 146

257 Stock-based compensation 1,671

1,503 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Trade accounts receivable 2,614

1,274 Other current assets 304

70 Other assets 44

55 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities (420)

128 Deferred revenue (219)

(498) Net cash used in operating activities (3,592)

(3,130)







Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchase of property and equipment (302)

(605) Capitalized patent costs (208)

(200) Maturity of marketable securities 18,657

16,399 Purchase of marketable securities (6,961)

(10,561) Net cash provided by investing activities 11,186

5,033







Cash flows from financing activities:





Exercise of stock options 560

177 Purchase of common stock (528)

(583) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 32

(406)







Net increase in cash and cash equivalents (2) $ 7,626

$ 1,497















Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at beginning of period 67,738

60,526 Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at end of period 63,668

56,185 (2) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ (4,070)

$ (4,341)

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digimarc-reports-first-quarter-2018-financial-results-300636435.html

SOURCE Digimarc Corporation

