Digital Advertising Market Expected to Reach $667 Billion In 2024 And Surpass $730 Billion In 2025

PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest media consumption statistics, US consumers have been spending increasingly more time consuming digital media year after year. Digital ad spending is projected to grow significantly through 2027. Marketing and advertising are key components of a business's growth. With more and more internet users year after year, many brands have increased their digital marketing spend in an effort to reach more consumers. An article in Oberlo.com projected that the global digital advertising market in 2023 is valued at $601.8 billion—67.1% of the overall expenditure on media ads. This refers to advertising on internet-connected devices such as computers, mobile devices, and smart devices. Media ads include everything from email marketing and video content to search engine results and more. The article said: "The digital advertising spend in 2023 marks a 9.5% rise from the $549.5 billion spent in 2022. The largest annual growth from 2021 to 2027 came in 2021, when digital ad spend increased by 29.8% year over year. The following year, its growth slowed by nearly one-third to 8.5%. Digital advertising growth is showing no signs of stopping. Experts' projections indicate that the digital advertising market will continue to grow over the next few years, albeit with a slight slowdown in its pace. Here are the annual growth rates forecast for the next few years: 2024: 10.9%; 2025: 10%; 2026: 9.2%; and 2027: 8.6%." Active Companies active today in markets include: VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG), Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META).

Oberlo.com continued: "2023 is the first year global digital ad spend is set to cross the $600 billion mark. If that's not impressive enough, the digital advertising market is forecast to continue growing and reach $667.6 billion in 2024 and surpass $730 billion in 2025. Experts predict that in 2026, global digital ad spend will exceed $8 billion. By 2027, this figure will have risen to $870.9 billion. Not only is this a 72% overall increase from 2021, but it will also make up 73.8% of the overall expenditure on media ads. In other words, in 2027, for every $4 spent on ads, nearly $1 will be on digital ads. From 2021 to 2027, digital ad spend worldwide is forecast to grow at an average annual growth rate of 12.4%. As digital ad spend grows, expenditure on print media advertising declines. Research results already suggest that the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 has accelerated the shift to digital advertising. Media consumption data in the United States alone shows that people have been spending increasing amounts of time on digital media. Print media is being impacted badly by this shift, with the effect particularly hard felt on print newspapers and magazines."

VSBLTY ENTERS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SHELF NINE - Shelf Nine's Digital Media Network has over 4500 Screens producing programmatic and sponsorship advertising throughout the USA - VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) ("VSBLTY"), a leading AI software provider of security and retail analytics technology, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive purchase agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") to acquire Shelf Nine (the "Transaction"), a leader in retail media networks, providing brands and retailers specifically targeted digital media advertising and other customer communications content delivered at the point of purchase.

Pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, VSBLTY will issue an aggregate of 4,300,000 common shares ("Shares") to the owners of Shelf Nine at closing, with a deemed value of US$500,000, with the majority of such Shares being subject to escrow for a period of 15 months following closing. As well the sellers will be entitled to earn up to an additional $3,890,000,000 worth of shares subject to achieving agreed revenue milestones over the three years. The revenue milestones commence in July 2023 and end in June 2026. The number of Shares to be issued pursuant to the earn-out will be determined based on the volume weighted average trading price at the time of issuance of the Shares, subject to the pricing requirements of the Canadian Securities Exchange. On closing, VSBLTY has also agreed to assume approximately US$336,000 in existing promissory notes of Shelf Nine. In connection with the transaction the key employees of Shelf Nine have agreed to continue their employment and can receive additional performance incentives of US$250,000, pursuant to their employment agreements.

The complete acquisition of Shelf Nine is very strategic to VSBY's North American expansion, and is further compensated for on performance with the issuance of common stock at prevailing prices.

"This acquisition firmly cements VSBY not only as a world leading innovative software company, but as a leading edge digital media company as well." stated VSBLTY Co-founder & CEO Jay Hutton. "Our media offering is unlike any other traditional "Out of Home" awareness product. We can not only confirm impressions, but we can state, who, when, where and for how long. Media companies, advertisers, and retailers understand this powerful new "In Store Network" that is expected to outpace traditional radio, TV and Internet media spending. This acquisition along with our Mexican, Brazilian and other in store media opportunities will see media revenue become a large contributor to our bottom line in 2024 and beyond.

This is transformative for all involved. Developing additional revenue streams that result in annual recurring revenue are key to our expansion plans."

"The opportunity to merge our company with VSBLTY is ideal for our company moving forward", pointed out Shelf Nine CEO, Mike Manion said. "With our existing 4500 network in revenue and the enhanced capabilities of VSBLTY's latest analytics software offerings, we truly have a media product that is unique in the market. Not only does this allow us to expand screen deployments in our existing locations but gives us a compelling opportunity to quickly acquire new locations. Initially we will focus on offering more services to our existing client base, including more VSBLTY software features along with the recently announced full panel, full video cooler doors. We are very excited about our closer working relationship with VSBY, as we have both cultural and strategic alignment, as we enter this new growth phase for Shelf Nine". CONTINUED… Read the full Press Release for VSBLTY Groupe Technologies at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-vsby/

