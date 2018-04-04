Digital Convergence Forum 2018 to Help Executives Embrace Digital Disruption

Now in its third consecutive year, the Digital Convergence Forum explores the trends, technologies and business models being reshaped by the Internet of Everything. Innovators from Avery Dennison, Deloitte, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), McKinsey & Company, Microsoft, and Walmart, along with a host of startup companies, will lead provocative dialogues on the changing role of hybrid physical and digital product identity, the "cloud half" of products, building consumer trust, data-empowered organizations and business process transformation via distributed technologies like blockchain and sensor networks.

"The Digital Convergence Forum will help attendees navigate the complexities of digital transformation, and remove obstacles that prevent them from innovating at the accelerated pace dictated by consumers," said Bob Carpenter, president and CEO, GS1 US. "Together, we will equip forward-thinking executives with diverse perspectives and practical strategies for embracing disruption in a digital world."

GS1 US will also welcome back Robert Tercek, digital futurist and author of Vaporized: Solid Strategies for Success in a Dematerialized World, as host and moderator of the Forum. Tercek has helped many major organizations navigate through massive changes, launched several startup ventures, and served in executive leadership roles at major media companies. Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity for deeper, interactive conversations with their peers during a networking dinner onsite following the first day's sessions on June 6.

"Competing in a digital world means accepting a new imperative to adapt, or risk extinction," said Tercek. "The goal of the Digital Convergence Forum is to provoke business leaders to embrace agile paths to innovation, transform products into amazing experiences, and empower trust in the age of connected things."

While the Digital Convergence Forum is co-located with GS1 Connect® 2018, separate registration is required. Seating is limited. More information is available at www.digitalconvergenceforum.com.

About GS1 US

GS1 US®, a member of GS1® global, is a not-for-profit information standards organization that facilitates industry collaboration to help improve supply chain visibility and efficiency through the use of GS1 Standards, the most widely-used supply chain standards system in the world. Nearly 300,000 businesses in 25 industries rely on GS1 US for trading partner collaboration that optimizes their supply chains, drives cost performance and revenue growth while also enabling regulatory compliance. They achieve these benefits through solutions based on GS1 globally unique numbering and identification systems, barcodes, Electronic Product Code-based RFID, data synchronization, and electronic information exchange. GS1 US also manages the United Nations Standard Products and Services Code® (UNSPSC®). www.gs1us.org

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-convergence-forum-2018-to-help-executives-embrace-digital-disruption-300623859.html

SOURCE GS1 US

Related Links

http://www.gs1us.org

