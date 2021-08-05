Digital Education Content Market 2021-2025 | Rapid Penetration of Internet-enabled Devices to Boost Growth | Technavio

Download Free Sample Report for More Insights

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Although the rapid penetration of internet-enabled devices will offer immense growth opportunities, the increased availability of open educational resources will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Digital Education Content Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Digital Education Content Market is segmented as below:

End-user

K-12



Higher Education

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43141

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Education Consulting Market - Global education consulting market is segmented by type (K-12 and higher education) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Online Education Market - Global online education market is segmented by Type (Higher education, Test preparation, Language and casual learning, Prim & sec supplemental edu., and Reskilling & online certifications) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Digital Education Content Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our digital education content market report covers the following areas:

Digital Education Content Market size

Digital Education Content Market trends

Digital Education Content Market industry analysis

This study identifies growing emphasis on personalized learning as one of the prime reasons driving the digital education content market growth during the next few years.

Digital Education Content Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Digital Education Content Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Digital Education Content Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Digital Education Content Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist digital education content market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the digital education content market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the digital education content market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital education content market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

K-12 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Higher education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Adobe Inc.

Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.

McGraw-Hill Education Inc.

MPS Ltd.

New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc.

NIIT Ltd.

Pearson Plc

Providence Equity Partners LLC

TAL Education Group

Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/digital-education-content-market-industry-analysis

Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/digital-education-content-market

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com

