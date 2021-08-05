Digital Education Content Market 2021-2025 | Rapid Penetration of Internet-enabled Devices to Boost Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the digital education content market and it is poised to grow by USD 42.93 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 12% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Adobe Inc.(US), Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.(US), McGraw-Hill Education Inc.(US), MPS Ltd.(India), are some of the major market participants.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Although the rapid penetration of internet-enabled devices will offer immense growth opportunities, the increased availability of open educational resources will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Digital Education Content Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Digital Education Content Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- K-12
- Higher Education
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Digital Education Content Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our digital education content market report covers the following areas:
- Digital Education Content Market size
- Digital Education Content Market trends
- Digital Education Content Market industry analysis
This study identifies growing emphasis on personalized learning as one of the prime reasons driving the digital education content market growth during the next few years.
Digital Education Content Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Digital Education Content Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Digital Education Content Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Digital Education Content Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist digital education content market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the digital education content market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the digital education content market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital education content market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- K-12 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Higher education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Adobe Inc.
- Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.
- McGraw-Hill Education Inc.
- MPS Ltd.
- New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc.
- NIIT Ltd.
- Pearson Plc
- Providence Equity Partners LLC
- TAL Education Group
- Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
