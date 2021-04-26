Digital Education Content Market to Grow by USD 42.93 billion during 2021-2025|Rapid Penetration of Internet-enabled Devices to Boost Growth|Technavio

Digital Education Content Market: Rapid penetration of internet-enabled devices to drive growth.

The rapid penetration of mobile phones and tablets and the growing consumer demand for customized learning have led to an increased emphasis on digital education content. Learners and educational institutions are increasingly preferring digital content over traditional printed textbooks. Several vendors are increasingly assisting educational institutions in developing and enhancing digital library systems through cloud computing. With the rapid development of high-speed internet infrastructure in emerging economies, the education system is increasingly adopting digital education. Hence, the adoption of smartphone devices as a preferred platform for educational content is expected to boost the growth of the global digital education content market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing emphasis on personalized learning will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Digital Education Content Market: Growing emphasis on personalized learning

Teachers and prescribed printed textbooks are the sole dispensers of educational information in the traditional learning model, whereas the new learning approach is more learner-centric. Students can plan to learn at their own pace and convenience due to the availability of digital content. Schools and educational institutions actively participate in the development of educational content relevant to their curriculum. With the help of data analytics, these institutions can tailor individual learning patterns for learners and assess their progress through periodic tests and assignments. Hence, the rise in popularity of personalized learning is expected to continue to drive the growth of the global digital education content market during the forecast period.

"The rising adoption of internet-enabled devices and increasing acceptance of online degrees will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Digital Education Content Market: Major Vendors

Adobe Inc.

Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.

McGraw-Hill Education Inc.

MPS Ltd.

New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc.

Digital Education Content Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the digital education content market by end-user (K-12 and Higher education) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The North America region led the digital education content market in 2021, followed by APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as growing government initiatives to support digital education.

