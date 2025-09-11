Digital Health Pioneer PJ Capelli to Lead Thera Logics' Push Toward Scalable, Secure Rehab Technology

Thera Logics Inc. has named PJ Capelli to its senior leadership team, where he will focus on building secure, scalable digital health tools to support the company's rehabilitation platform. With more than 25 years of experience in healthcare technology, Capelli's expertise aligns with Thera Logics' next stage of growth.

WARREN, Ohio, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thera Logics Inc., a health tech startup specializing in intelligent rehabilitation tools, is pleased to announce the appointment of PJ Capelli to a senior leadership position overseeing the company's software and data infrastructure. Effective immediately, Capelli will lead the development of clinician and patient-facing platforms and dashboards, with a focus on regulatory compliance, data security, and usability.

Full Color Thera Logics Logo PJ Capelli Headshot

Capelli's appointment comes at a pivotal time as Thera Logics prepares for pilot deployments of BraceX, a smart rehabilitation device engineered to improve recovery from ACL injuries, hamstring strains, and total knee replacements. BraceX uniquely integrates eccentric resistance, real-time biofeedback, and remote patient monitoring, helping physical therapists deliver high-quality care both in and out of the clinic.

About PJ Capelli

Capelli brings more than 25 years of experience in software development, privacy, and digital health innovation. He previously served for 15 years as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) and HIPAA Security Officer at Catholic Health System, a large integrated delivery network based in Buffalo, NY. Most recently, he held senior roles at Qualcomm, where he helped shape the company's wearable technologies and secure software frameworks for health-related use cases.

A longtime advocate for cybersecurity in healthcare, Capelli has held a CISSP certification since 2005 and serves as a board member of the InfraGard Buffalo Members Alliance, supporting collaboration between the private sector and the FBI on infrastructure protection.

"PJ's experience at the intersection of wearables and secure software development is a perfect match for where we're headed," said Dr. Dan Stein, CEO of Thera Logics. "We're excited to welcome him to the team as we build an ecosystem that improves patient engagement, clinician workflows, and remote care outcomes."

Looking Ahead

As Thera Logics moves toward clinical validation and commercialization, Capelli will be instrumental in shaping the digital tools that power the BraceX platform. His leadership will ensure secure data exchange between patients and providers, streamline clinical decision-making, and enable billing through remote therapeutic monitoring (RTM).

About Thera Logics

Thera Logics Inc. is a digital health startup based in Warren, Ohio, focused on improving rehabilitation outcomes through intelligent, connected tools. Its flagship product, BraceX, combines mechanical resistance, live visual feedback, and secure data streaming to support both in-clinic and at-home physical therapy.

Media Contact

Dan Stein, Thera Logics INC, 1 3308156992, [email protected], theralogics.health

SOURCE Thera Logics INC