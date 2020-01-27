Digital Holography Market Forecasts, Worldwide, to 2024

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Holography Market by Offering (Hardware and Software), Application (Microscopy, Holographic Display, Holographic Telepresence), Vertical (Commercial, Medical, Automotive), Technique, Process, Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for digital holography is expected to propagate further in the years to come. In terms of value, it is expected to grow from USD 2.2 billion in 2019 to USD 5.4 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 19.8% from 2019 to 2024.

The growth of the digital holography market is driven by factors such as rising demand for digital holography in medical and commercial applications; and increasing use of digital holography microscopy for precise measurements. Moreover, the growing adoption of digital holography in the financial sector for security purposes is expected to drive the digital holography market.

On the other hand, factors such as the high cost of digital holographic systems, and computational complexities in the acquisition and reconstruction of holograms are barriers inhibiting the growth of this market.



Lyncee Tec (Switzerland), Holoxica Limited (UK), RealView Imaging (Israel), HoloTech Switzerland AG (Switzerland), EON Reality (US), Geola Technologies (Lithuania), Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics (India), Ovizio Imaging Systems (Belgium), Leia (US), and Phase Holographic Imaging (Sweden) are a few of the leading players in this market.

The other players operating in the digital holography market include MetroLaser (US), MDH Hologram (UK), Realfiction (Sweden), Intelligent Imaging Innovations (US), Holotronica (UK), Light Logics Holography and Optics (India) Digitos Technologies (India), and Trimos (Switzerland).

Whereas, Jasper Display Corp. (Taiwan), HOLOEYE Photonics (Germany), MIT Media Lab (US), and Fraunhofer IMP (Germany), are key innovators operating in this space.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Growth of Digital Holography Market

4.2 Global Market, By Offering

4.3 Global Market, By Application

4.4 Global Market, By Vertical

4.5 Global Market, By Geography



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Demand for Digital Holography in Medical and Commercial Applications

5.2.1.2 Growing Adoption of Digital Holography in Financial Sector for Security Purposes

5.2.1.3 Increasing Use of Digital Holography Microscopy for Precise Measurements

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Digital Holographic Products

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Potential Demand for Holographic Displays for Near to Eye Applications

5.2.3.2 Latent Opportunities for Digital Holographic Solutions From Countries in APAC Particularly, China, Japan, and South Korea

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Computational Complexities in Acquisition and Reconstruction of Holograms

5.2.4.2 Lack of Technological Awareness in Market



6 Industry Analysis

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.2.1 Research and Development

6.2.2 Component Manufacturing

6.2.3 Assembly and Product Integration

6.2.4 Distribution

6.2.5 End Users

6.3 Strategic Partnerships/Collaborations

6.4 Adjacent/Connected Markets

6.4.1 Introduction

6.4.2 Microdisplay



7 Digital Holography Market, By Process Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Digital Recording

7.2.1 Owing to Availability of CCDs With Suitable Pixels and High-Speed Computers, Recording of Digital Holograms has Become More Feasible

7.3 Reconstruction

7.3.1 in Reconstruction, Hologram is Illuminated By Laser Beam



8 Digital Holography Techniques

8.1 Overview

8.2 Off-Axis Holography

8.2.1 in Off-Axis Technique, Reference Beam and Object Beam Come From Different Directions

8.3 In-Line (Gabor) Holography

8.3.1 In-Line Holography is Process of Recording A Hologram By Illuminating A Photographic Plate With Two In-Line Waves

8.4 Others



9 Digital Holography Market, By Offering

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hardware

9.2.1 Laser

9.2.1.1 Laser Holographic Techniques Can Be Used to Detect Small Deformations of Three-Dimensional Objects

9.2.2 Beam Splitter

9.2.2.1 Beam Splitters Divide Laser Light Into Two Separate Beams

9.2.3 CCD/CMOS Camera

9.2.3.1 CCD Image Sensors are Used in This Camera to Obtain High-Quality Images

9.2.4 Other Components

9.3 Software

9.3.1 Increasing Demand for Data Analytics and Automation to Drive Market for Software Offering



10 Digital Holography Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Digital Holographic Microscopy

10.2.1 Increasing Adoption & Utility of 3D Medical and Surgical Imaging Platforms to Create Opportunities for DHM Vendors

10.3 Digital Holographic Displays

10.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Digital Holographic Displays By Commercial Vertical to Drive Said Market

10.4 Holographic Telepresence

10.4.1 Advent of 5G to Create Opportunities for Holographic Telepresence



11 Digital Holography Market, By Vertical

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Medical

11.2.1 Increasing Demand of DHM for Biomedical/Clinical/Medical Applications to Drive Market

11.3 Commercial

11.3.1 Growing Adoption of Digital Holographic Displays in Commercial Vertical to Propel Said Market During Forecast Period

11.4 Aerospace & Defense

11.4.1 Rising Government Funding to Drive Market for Aerospace & Defense Vertical

11.5 Automotive

11.5.1 Accelerating Demand for Measuring Vibratory and Static Deformations to Propel Said Market Growth

11.6 Consumer

11.6.1 North America to Hold the Largest Size of Market for Consumer Vertical

11.7 Others



12 Geographic Analysis

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 APAC

12.5 RoW



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Digital Holography Market: Market Ranking Analysis 2019

13.3 Competitive Situations and Trends

13.3.1 Product Developments & Launches, and Expansions

13.3.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations, & Contracts

13.3.3 Acqusitions

13.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.4.1 Visionary Leaders

13.4.2 Innovators

13.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators

13.4.4 Emerging Companies



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Key Players

14.2.1 Lyncee TEC S.A.

14.2.2 Holoxica Limited

14.2.3 Realview Imaging

14.2.4 Eon Reality

14.2.5 Phase Holographic Imaging AB (PHI)

14.2.6 Holotech Switzerland AG (Zebra Imaging)

14.2.7 Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics

14.2.8 Geola Digital Uab

14.2.9 Ovizio Imaging Systems

14.2.10 Leia Inc.

14.3 Other Key Players

14.3.1 Realfiction

14.3.2 Intelligent Imaging Innovations (3I)

14.3.3 MetRoLAser

14.3.4 MDH Hologram

14.3.5 Holotronica

14.3.6 Light Logics Holography and Optics

14.3.7 Digitos Technologies

14.3.8 Trimos

14.4 Key Innovators

14.4.1 Jasper Display Corp. (JDC)

14.4.2 Holoeye Photonics

14.4.3 Mit Media Lab (Massachusetts Institute of Technology)

14.4.4 Fraunhofer IPM



