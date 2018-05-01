Digital Inks Market Report - Global Forecast to 2023

DUBLIN, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Digital Inks Market by Formulation (Solvent-Based, Water-Based, UV-Cured), Application (Advertising & Promotion, Ceramic Tiles Printing, Clothing & Household Textiles, Packaging, Glass Printing), Substrate, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global digital inks market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 2.71 Billion in 2018 to USD 4.17 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2018 to 2023.
Stringent regulations regarding packaging have increased the demand for digital packaging printing inks. The growing demand for UV-cured digital inks due to their fast drying and eco-friendly qualities is also driving the market for digital inks. The growth in the ceramics textiles market is also a growth driver for the digital inks market.
The solvent-based segment is projected to be the largest formulation segment of the digital inks market from 2018 to 2023. Solvent-based digital inks act as carriers delivering the pigment to the substrate. These inks also help in melting the surface of the substrate. Ink colorants then penetrate the softened surface to reach the inner layer of the substrate. After the solvent evaporates, the pigment is etched into the surface of the substrate to create an image that is scratch- and weather-resistant. Solvent-based digital inks can be used with a variety of substrates, including inexpensive uncoated media.
The plastics segment is estimated to be the largest substrate segment of the digital inks market in 2018. Plastics are suitable substrates for printing, as they have strength, resilience, flexibility, durability, and protective properties. UV-curable wide-format ink-jet technologies, such as digital roll-to-roll and digital cut-sheet are used to print on plastics digitally. Various plastic substrates used for digital printing include polyester, polycarbonate, rigid vinyl, cast vinyl, and polystyrene acrylic.
The advertising & promotion segment is estimated to be the largest application segment of the digital inks market in 2018. The restaurant and food services industry uses digitally-printed wide-format graphics to increase sales and create awareness about food products. The financial services industry uses digitally-printed promotional products to drive operations and sales.
Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for digital inks during the forecast period. The growth of the retail end-use segment is the main factor driving the demand for digital inks for the advertising & promotion application in the region. The increasing construction expenditure is another reason for the growth of this market in the region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Digital Inks Market
4.2 Digital Inks Market, By Region
4.3 Asia Pacific Digital Inks Market, By Country and Application
4.4 Digital Inks Market, By Formulation and Region
4.5 Top Countries in the Digital Inks Market
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Advantages of Digital Printing Over Analog Printing
5.2.1.2 Growth of the Digital Textile Printing Inks Market
5.2.1.3 Increase in Demand for Digital Inks From the Ceramic Tiles Industry
5.2.1.4 Rising Demand for UV-Curable Digital Inks
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Slowdown in the Publishing Market
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Applicability of Digital Inks in the Packaging Sector
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Advent of Digital Signage
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.4 Macroeconomic Indicators
6 Digital Inks Market, By Formulation
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Solvent-Based
6.3 Water-Based
6.4 UV-Cured
6.5 Others
7 Digital Inks Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Advertising & Promotion
7.3 Ceramic Tiles Printing
7.4 Packaging
7.5 Clothing & Household Textiles
7.6 Glass Printing
7.7 Publication
7.8 Others
8 Digital Inks Market, By Substrate
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Plastics
8.3 Ceramics & Glass
8.4 Textiles
8.5 Paper
9 Regional Analysis
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Market Ranking Analysis
10.3 Competitive Situation & Trends
11 Company Profiles
- Sun Chemical
- Inx International Ink
- Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co.
- JK Group
- Nazdar Company
- Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
- Marabu
- Sensient Imaging Technologies
- Nutec Digital Ink
- Bordeaux Digital Printink Ltd.
- Dupont
- Torrecid
- Siegwerk
- Spgprints
- Huntsman Corporation
- Dip-Tech
- Kornit Digital
- Avery Dennison
- Wikoff Color Corporation
- Independent Ink
- Cabot Corporation
- Blue Jade Texink Pvt. Ltd.
- Megasign
- Esmalglass - Itaca Group
- Braden Sutphin Ink Company
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dmsxqz/digital_inks?w=5
