Digital Inks Market Report - Global Forecast to 2023

The global digital inks market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 2.71 Billion in 2018 to USD 4.17 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2018 to 2023.

Stringent regulations regarding packaging have increased the demand for digital packaging printing inks. The growing demand for UV-cured digital inks due to their fast drying and eco-friendly qualities is also driving the market for digital inks. The growth in the ceramics textiles market is also a growth driver for the digital inks market.

The solvent-based segment is projected to be the largest formulation segment of the digital inks market from 2018 to 2023. Solvent-based digital inks act as carriers delivering the pigment to the substrate. These inks also help in melting the surface of the substrate. Ink colorants then penetrate the softened surface to reach the inner layer of the substrate. After the solvent evaporates, the pigment is etched into the surface of the substrate to create an image that is scratch- and weather-resistant. Solvent-based digital inks can be used with a variety of substrates, including inexpensive uncoated media.



The plastics segment is estimated to be the largest substrate segment of the digital inks market in 2018. Plastics are suitable substrates for printing, as they have strength, resilience, flexibility, durability, and protective properties. UV-curable wide-format ink-jet technologies, such as digital roll-to-roll and digital cut-sheet are used to print on plastics digitally. Various plastic substrates used for digital printing include polyester, polycarbonate, rigid vinyl, cast vinyl, and polystyrene acrylic.



The advertising & promotion segment is estimated to be the largest application segment of the digital inks market in 2018. The restaurant and food services industry uses digitally-printed wide-format graphics to increase sales and create awareness about food products. The financial services industry uses digitally-printed promotional products to drive operations and sales.



Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for digital inks during the forecast period. The growth of the retail end-use segment is the main factor driving the demand for digital inks for the advertising & promotion application in the region. The increasing construction expenditure is another reason for the growth of this market in the region.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Digital Inks Market

4.2 Digital Inks Market, By Region

4.3 Asia Pacific Digital Inks Market, By Country and Application

4.4 Digital Inks Market, By Formulation and Region

4.5 Top Countries in the Digital Inks Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Advantages of Digital Printing Over Analog Printing

5.2.1.2 Growth of the Digital Textile Printing Inks Market

5.2.1.3 Increase in Demand for Digital Inks From the Ceramic Tiles Industry

5.2.1.4 Rising Demand for UV-Curable Digital Inks

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Slowdown in the Publishing Market

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Applicability of Digital Inks in the Packaging Sector

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Advent of Digital Signage

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Macroeconomic Indicators



6 Digital Inks Market, By Formulation

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solvent-Based

6.3 Water-Based

6.4 UV-Cured

6.5 Others



7 Digital Inks Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Advertising & Promotion

7.3 Ceramic Tiles Printing

7.4 Packaging

7.5 Clothing & Household Textiles

7.6 Glass Printing

7.7 Publication

7.8 Others



8 Digital Inks Market, By Substrate

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Plastics

8.3 Ceramics & Glass

8.4 Textiles

8.5 Paper



9 Regional Analysis



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Ranking Analysis

10.3 Competitive Situation & Trends



11 Company Profiles



Sun Chemical

Inx International Ink

Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co.

JK Group

Nazdar Company

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Marabu

Sensient Imaging Technologies

Nutec Digital Ink

Bordeaux Digital Printink Ltd.

Dupont

Torrecid

Siegwerk

Spgprints

Huntsman Corporation

Dip-Tech

Kornit Digital

Avery Dennison

Wikoff Color Corporation

Independent Ink

Cabot Corporation

Blue Jade Texink Pvt. Ltd.

Megasign

Esmalglass - Itaca Group

Braden Sutphin Ink Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dmsxqz/digital_inks?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-inks-market-report---global-forecast-to-2023-300640188.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

