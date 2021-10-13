Digital OOH Market to grow at a CAGR of 5% | Decline in Competition from Print Advertising to Boost Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. APG SGA Allgemeine Plakatgesellschaft AG, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., Focus Media Information Technology Co. Ltd., Global Radio Services Ltd., JCDecaux SA, oOh!media Ltd., OUTFRONT Media Inc., Plan B Media Public Co. Ltd., Stroer SE and Co. KGaA and VGI Public Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The decline in competition from print advertising, benefits of OOH advertisements over traditional advertisements, and interactive OOH advertising will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the complex implementation requirements might hamper the market growth.

Digital OOH Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Type

In-store Advertising



Outdoor Advertising

Application

Retail



Recreation



Banking



Transportation



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

Digital OOH Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our digital OOH market report covers the following areas:

Digital OOH Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Digital OOH Market. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Digital OOH Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist digital ooh market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the digital ooh market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the digital ooh market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital ooh market vendors

Digital OOH Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.00% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 5.08 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.24 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 75% Key consumer countries Japan, US, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled APG SGA Allgemeine Plakatgesellschaft AG, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., Focus Media Information Technology Co. Ltd., Global Radio Services Ltd., JCDecaux SA, oOh!media Ltd., OUTFRONT Media Inc., Plan B Media Public Co. Ltd., Stroer SE and Co. KGaA, and VGI Public Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

