Digital Pathology Market Report 2020: Global Industry Size & Share, Trends, Opportunities, Major Companies

DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Pathology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, by Application (Drug Discovery & Development, Academic Research, Diagnosis), by End-use (Hospitals, Clinics), and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital pathology market size is expected to reach USD 1.86 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 11.8% over the forecast period.



Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases triggers the demand for advanced diagnostics, which is expected to drive the market growth. Growing economic stability and awareness pertaining to the benefits of using Computer-Aided Diagnostics (CAD) is further contributing to the growth.



Technological advancements, such as digital imaging, computerization, robotic light microscopy, and multiple fiberoptic communications are some of the key factors driving the adoption of digital pathology. In addition, introduction of cloud-based technology enabling storage of digital slides coupled with secure access to pathologists is expected to serve as a potential growth driver for the market.



Digital pathology has important role in companion diagnostics and drug development pipeline, including molecular biology, biobanking, molecular tissue profiling, and tissue microarray analysis. Increasing demand for high-quality tissue samples in tissue-based biomarker research is expected to propel adoption of the technology over the forecast period.



The market is expected to witness intense competition in near future owing to rising adoption of rigorous strategies by the market players to sustain competition. For instance, whole slide imaging system manufacturers focus on obtaining premarket approval for diagnostic digital systems to capture greater revenue share.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

Devices held the dominant market share in 2019 owing to increased use in academic research

Rising implementation of slide management system in stratified medicine and tissue-based biomarker research is one of the key contributing factors for the dominance of this technology

Software segment is expected to witness lucrative growth in near future as the product assists in faster diagnosis and synchronization of patient data, where healthcare professionals can remotely access this information

Digital pathology is increasingly used in academic research owing to various benefits, such as cost-effectiveness and rapid results

Disease diagnosis segment is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of cancer and demand for noble diagnosis techniques

Availability of unified platforms for workflows in pathology is anticipated to boost the usage of computer-aided imaging technology in academic research, which is anticipated to boost the segment growth

Hospital led the end-use segment in 2019 owing to the increasing adoption of digital pathology

The digital pathology market is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances. New product development and well-established distribution channels are key for competitive advantage of the leading players

Increasing usage rate of the digital imaging systems to facilitate faster diagnosis, particularly of chronic diseases, the increased uptake of these products serves as the key driver of this market

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.2 Segment Outlook

2.3 Competitive Insights



Chapter 3 Digital Pathology Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2 Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 User Perspective Analysis

3.3.1 Consumer Behavior Analysis

3.3.2 Market Influencer Analysis

3.4 List of Key End-users

3.5 Regulatory Framework

3.6 Market Dynamics

3.6.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.6.2 Market Restrain Analysis

3.6.3 Industry Challenges

3.7 Digital Pathology: Market Analysis Tools

3.7.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.7.2 PESTLE Analysis

3.7.3 Major Deals and Strategic Alliances

3.7.4 Market Entry Strategies

3.8 Digital Pathology: Price Erosion Analysis

3.9 Case Study



Chapter 4 Digital Pathology Market Competitive & Vendor Landscape

4.1 Participation Categorization

4.2 Strategic Initiatives & Outcome Analysis

4.2.1 List of Key Strategies, by Company

4.3 List of Key Companies, by Region

4.4 Company Market Share Analysis, 2019

4.5 Vendor Landscape

4.5.1 List of Distributors

4.6 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

4.7 Company/Competition Categorization (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, Emerging Players)

4.8 Vendor Landscape

4.8.1 List of Key Distributors

4.8.2 Key Customers

4.8.3 Company Market Share Analysis, 2019

4.9 Public Companies

4.9.1 Company Market Position Analysis (Revenue, Geographic Presence, Product Portfolio, Key Serviceable Industries, and Key Alliances)

4.9.2 Company Market Share/Ranking, by Region

4.9.3 Competitive Dashboard Analysis

4.9.3.1 Market Differentiators

4.10 Private Companies

4.10.1 List of Key Emerging Companies

4.10.2 Regional Network Map

4.10.3 Company Market Position Analysis



Chapter 5 Digital Pathology Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Digital Pathology Market: Product Movement Analysis

5.2 Software

5.3 Device

5.4 Storage system



Chapter 6 Digital Pathology Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Digital Pathology Market: Application Movement Analysis

6.2 Drug Discovery & Development

6.3 Academic Research

6.4 Disease Diagnosis



Chapter 7 Digital Pathology Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Digital Pathology Market: End-use Movement Analysis

7.2 Hospitals

7.3 Biotech & Pharma Companies

7.4 Diagnostic Labs

7.5 Academic & Research Institutes



Chapter 8 Digital Pathology Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1 Digital Pathology Market Shares by Region, 2019 & 2027

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.5 Latin America

8.6 MEA



Chapter 9 Company Profiles

9.1 Danaher

9.2 Hamamatsu Photonics Inc.

9.3 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

9.4 Olympus Corporation

9.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

9.6 Mikroscan Technologies

9.7 Omnyx LLC

9.8 Definiens

9.9 Digipath Inc.

9.10 3DHISTECH Ltd.



Chapter 10 Recommendations



