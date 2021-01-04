Digital PCR (dpcr) and Real-Time PCR (qpcr) Market Outlook, 2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital PCR (dpcr) and Real-Time PCR (qpcr) Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global dPCR and qPCR Market Report



The dPCR and qPCR market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 9% during the period 2020-2025.



The global digital PCR (dPCR) and the real-time PCR (qPCR) market is one of the dynamic and fast-growing segments in the diagnostic and life sciences industries. The dPCR and qPCR market is growing at a significant rate due to the rising incidence of infectious diseases and genetic disorders, continuous technological advancements in PCR technologies, the successful completion of the human genome project, and increasing R&D investments, funds, and grants as well as the increasing use of biomarker profiling for disease diagnostics.



The surge in the growth can also be attributed to the growing prevalence/incidence of epidemics and pandemics such as the COVID-19 pandemic.



The introduction of automated analyzers with advanced connectivity, and high throughput, with reduced waiting time and portability, the increase in the accuracy of the devices with the usage of the PCR specific test kits, ability to perform the large volume of tests in a shorter duration of time are expected to influence the market.



Moreover, continued efforts by manufacturers to develop novel dPCR and qPCR systems and kits to use in molecular testing are likely to further propel the growth of the dPCR and qPCR market. New systems are expected to offer highly automated workflows and quick turnaround times than the current digital PCR platforms, which are likely to provide a significant competitive advantage.



Global dPCR and qPCR Market Segmentation



In 2019, the Real-time PCR (qPCR) segment dominated the market and accounted for a share of over 90%. One of the major reasons for the dominance of qPCRs is that they are widely used in infectious disease diagnosis and research projects. Real-time PCRs (qPCRs) have been well-established as credible and capable technology and are relied upon by researchers for their speed, sensitivity, specificity, and convenience. Several laboratories in developing countries are upgraded their infrastructure and technical training to perform PCR-based diagnosis for infectious diseases, thereby driving the segment growth.



INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY



In 2019, North America accounted for a market share of 45% of the global digital PCR (dPCR) and real-time PCR (qPCR) market. Several factors are responsible for the growth of the market in the region. However, the increase in the target population and the high incidence of several infectious disease diagnostics are driving the PCR demand. There has been increasing in the prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases in North America. In 2018, over 37,832 people were confirmed HIV positive in the US and other states.



A significant increase in several infectious diseases such as hepatitis, TB, and HIV was reported in the US alone. Approximately every 3 minutes, one person in the US is diagnosed with blood cancer. An estimated 176,200 people in the United States are diagnosed with leukemia, lymphoma, or myeloma in 2019. The government expenditure on clinical diagnostics & laboratory services has grown by 3% during the period 2010-2017, reaching $96.6 billion. Advances in technology are likely to increase the role of PCR tests in detecting, treating, and monitoring diseases. PCR is widely used in hospital setups as the conventional technique of culture-based disease diagnosis requires long isolation time and hospital admission.



INSIGHTS BY VENDORS



The global Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) market is highly dynamic with the presence of global, regional, and local players, offering a diverse range of analyzers, software, and reagents for end-users. Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, QIAGEN, Takara Biotech, and Thermo Fisher Scientific are the key players operating in the global dPCR and qPCR market.



Vendors are focusing on developing and commercializing innovative analyzers, dPCR, COVID-19 PCR rapid test kits, and consumables to remain competitive and gain a significant presence in the market. New product approvals/launches coupled with R&D activities help vendors to expand their presence, enhance market growth during the forecast period, and sustain their market position in the global qPCR and dPCR market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 COVID-19 Pandemic



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Surge In The Demand For PCR Tests Due To Covid-19

8.2 Increase In The Demand For Point-Of-Care (POC) PCR Diagnostics

8.3 Paradigm Shift Towards The Usage Of dPCR



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Increase In The Prevalence Of Infectious Diseases And Genetic Disorders

9.2 Technological Advancements In PCR

9.3 Expanding Application Of PCR Post Human Genome Project



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Technical Limitations Of PCR

10.2 High Cost Of PCR

10.3 Low Penetration Of PCR Instruments In LMICs



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis



12 Technology

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Real-Time PCR

12.4 Digital PCR



13 Product

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Consumables

13.4 Systems/Analyzers & Software



14 Application

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Clinical Applications

14.4 Research Applications

14.5 Forensic Applications



15 End-User

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Diagnostic Laboratories

15.4 Hospitals

15.5 Research Laboratories

15.6 Pharma & Biotech Companies

15.7 Forensic Laboratories

15.8 Others



16 Geography

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Geographic Overview



Competitive Landscape

Prominent Vendors

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Quidel

QIAGEN

Takara Bio

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Danaher

F.Hoffmann-La Roche

Other Prominent Vendors

Abbott

BD

bioMerieux

Convergent Technologies

FLUIDIGM

Promega

Analytik Jena AG

Meridian Bioscience

Eppendorf

Enzo Life Sciences

BIONEER

ELITechGroup

Quantabio

Sacace Biotechnologies

Bio Molecular Systems

Biomeme

JN Medsys

Anitoa Systems

ACTGene

Mylab Discovery Solutions

Amplyus

Blue-Ray Biotech

PentaBase

Hologic

GenMark Diagnostics

Luminex

Mobidiag

PathoFinder

Acupath Laboratories

ALTRU DIAGNOSTICS

Altona Diagnostics

BGI

BioCore

Fosun Pharma

General Biologicals Corporation (GBC)

GeneStore

Gnomegen

KogeneBiotech

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yhp703

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

