Digital Pharmacist Positions Itself for Growth With Additions to Executive Team

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Digital Pharmacist (digitalpharmacist.com ), a pharmacy-focused software company, announced two new additions to its executive team as a way to expedite its continued growth. John Barron joins Digital Pharmacist as the Senior Vice President of Strategy and Marketing and Justin Squezello joins as the Senior Vice President of Operations.

Barron comes to Digital Pharmacist with over 25 years of experience leading strategic growth and marketing, with 13 years driving growth initiatives at CVS/pharmacy. Prior to his work at CVS/pharmacy, Barron has held executive roles at ZOOTS Dry Cleaning and EyeWorld. Specializing in identifying and prioritizing market opportunities, delivering customer and competitive insights, and driving growth at both large scale and start-up organizations, Barron will be pivotal to Digital Pharmacist's continued success.

Squezello has spent the bulk of his 20+ year career in digital businesses leading cross functional teams to achieve scalable and sustainable growth. Prior to joining Digital Pharmacist, Squezello held senior leadership roles at companies such as Pipedrive, IAC/Interactive, Dotdash, and Ziff Davis. Squezello will be responsible for optimizing Digital Pharmacist's business operations and leveraging data to provide insights that support growth at scale, in addition to managing implementation, marketing services, and support teams.

"I am thrilled with the success Digital Pharmacist has seen so far this year," Digital Pharmacist CEO Dustin Humphreys said. "The addition of John Barron and Justin Squezello to the Digital Pharmacist executive team will enable us to accelerate our growth while continuing to exceed the expectations of our pharmacy clients."

Recently, Digital Pharmacist has seen an uptick in the adoption of its platform during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company provides tools like secure 2-way messaging, digital marketing, and interactive voice response that enable pharmacists to offer contactless care and practice at the top of their license.

About Digital Pharmacist

Digital Pharmacist offers a comprehensive HIPAA and ADA-compliant digital engagement suite to over 5,000 pharmacies across 7,500 locations. The company's goal is to transform the way pharmacies do business.

Digital Pharmacist's all-in-one platform combines cloud-based communication and adherence solutions with digital marketing and management, integrating with over 70 pharmacy management systems. The company also powers the Cardinal Health Pharmacy Marketing Advantage Program, enabling patients to get the help they need via self-service and automated platforms.

A partner of the National Community Pharmacists Association, Digital Pharmacist gives pharmacies the tools to increase business growth and stand out from the competition.

