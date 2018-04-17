Digital Realty Names Top U.S. Channel Partners for 2017 and Outlines Program Enhancements for 2018

"The technical expertise and strong customer relationships that our partners bring to Digital Realty are fundamental components of our overall growth strategy," said David Robbins, Vice President, Partners & Alliances at Digital Realty. "We are pleased with the performance of our top channel partners in 2017, and we look forward to working closely with them to enhance our combined value proposition for our mutual customers."

Aaron Loehr, Chief Executive Officer for Stratacore, a Digital Realty gold partner, added, "Our ability to achieve results for both our clients and partners is key to our success. The Digital Realty team is top-notch. We are extremely pleased to receive this honor."

The Digital Realty channel program encompasses over 200 active partners, including 10 master agents and regional strategic master agents, along with more than 120 agents who provide IT and network-related consulting services and support to their customers. Working with Digital Realty, channel partners expand their services portfolios to include data center, colocation, and hybrid cloud solutions, broadening their consulting offerings to meet their customers' diverse and constantly-evolving needs. In addition, the Digital Realty channel partner program creates a predictable and recurring revenue stream supported by Digital Realty's portfolio of solutions throughout its 205 data centers in 33 major metropolitan areas in 11 countries across four continents. This global reach allows partners to expand beyond their local geographies and provide solutions for their customers around the world.

"We are accelerating and optimizing our channel program in 2018, driving additional recruitment of high-quality partners and agents and further integrating our systems and processes," continued David Robbins. "Digital Realty is committed to channel sales, ensuring that our partners have the tools they need to engage enterprises and to help them realize the benefits of hybrid IT solutions through colocation and multi-cloud interconnection."

2018 Channel Partners Incentive Promotion

Digital Realty recently announced its Spring 2018 channel partner performance promotion and 2018 channel partner of the year recognition incentives. Launched in coordination with the company's participation in the 2018 Channel Partners Conference & Expo, Digital Realty has introduced its Spring 2018 Channel Partner Performance Sales Promotion Incentive Fund (SPIF). During this promotion, channel partners can earn additional SPIFs and other incentives in addition to standard agent commissions for selling new logo data center deployments into any of Digital Realty's North American colocation facilities. For more information on Digital Realty's incentive promotion, click here: https://www.digitalrealty.com/blog/meet-with-digital-realty-at-the-2018-channel-partners-conference-expo/

