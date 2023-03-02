Digital Video Content Market to grow at a CAGR of 14.84% from 2022 to 2027, Analysis of Amazon Co., AT&T Co., and Chicken Soup Co., among other top players - Technavio

Mar 02, 2023, 11:30 ET
NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital video content market size is expected to grow by USD 464.62 billion during 2022-2027. The market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 14.84% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., AT and T Inc., Chicken Soup for the Soul LLC, Comcast Corp., Lions Gate Entertainment Corp., Meta Platforms Inc., Netflix Inc., One Day Video Ltd., Roku Inc., Snap Inc., Sony Group Corp., Stir Fry Content Kitchen, The Walt Disney Co., Twitter Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd., Walmart Inc., and Youku Tudou Inc. are some of the major market participants - Request a Sample Report!
Few vendor offerings –
- Amazon Co. – The company offers digital video content in which marketers can create video ad campaigns for reaching a broader audience to create relevant brand moments.
- AT&T Co. – The company offers digital video content through social media to promote business online for engaging customers.
- Chicken Soup Co. – The company offers ad-supported video demand ad-supported network on channels like crackle, popcornflix, and popcornflix kids for engaging customers.
Know about a few other vendors and their offerings – Request a Sample Report!
Digital Video Content Market 2023-2027: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our digital video content market report covers the following areas:
- Digital Video Content Market size
- Digital Video Content Market trends
- Digital Video Content Market industry analysis
Digital Video Content Market 2023-2027: Drivers and Regions
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
The rising penetration of smartphones, laptops, and tablets is driving the growth of the market during the forecast period. Growing digital literacy, rising per capita income, availability of low-cost smartphones, and increasing penetration of the internet are some of the factors for market growth. According to Technavio, global smartphone shipments in 2018 were recorded at 1,585.50 million units, which are expected to reach 1655.00 million units by 2023. This increasing penetration of mobile computing devices is expected to positively impact all forms of OTT services.
North America is estimated to contribute 43% of the growth of the market during the forecast period. With the presence of international and domestic players like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, and Pluto TV, the SVOD market is witnessing significant growth in the region. Many network service providers provide subscription offers for digital video content platforms along with pre-paid/post-paid bills. This has resulted in a significant increase in the subscriber base for SVOD platforms. The AVOD segment is also expected to significantly drive the growth of the digital video content market in the region.
Get insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a Sample Report!
Digital Video Content Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
- Detailed information on factors that will assist digital video content market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the digital video content market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the digital video content market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital video content market vendors
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
- Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
- Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Why buy?
- Add credibility to the strategy
- Analyzes competitor's offerings
- Get a holistic view of the market
Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy the Report!
Related Reports:
- The digital banking platform market size is expected to increase by USD 21.07 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.52%. The growing use of digital payment solutions is a key factor driving the global digital banking platforms market growth.
- The digital video recorder market size is expected to increase to USD 6.76 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31%. One of the key factors driving the global digital video recorder industry growth is the increasing penetration of mobile computing devices.
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's Subscription Platform
|
Digital Video Content Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.84%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 464.62 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
14.6
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 43%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, India, UK, Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, Japan, Australia, and South Korea
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., AT and T Inc., Chicken Soup for the Soul LLC, Comcast Corp., Lions Gate Entertainment Corp., Meta Platforms Inc., Netflix Inc., One Day Video Ltd., Roku Inc., Snap Inc., Sony Group Corp., Stir Fry Content Kitchen, The Walt Disney Co., Twitter Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd., Walmart Inc., and Youku Tudou Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio's communication services market reports
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global digital video content market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global digital video content market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.2 By Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – By Deployment Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.3 By Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – By Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Deployment
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Deployment
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Deployment
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment
- 6.3 Pay TV - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Pay TV - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Pay TV - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Pay TV - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Pay TV - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 OTT - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on OTT - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on OTT - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on OTT - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on OTT - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ billion)
7 Market Segmentation by Application
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 7.3 Smart phones - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Smart phones - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Smart phones - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Smart phones - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Smart phones - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Desktop and laptop - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Desktop and laptop - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Desktop and laptop - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Desktop and laptop - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Desktop and laptop - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Smart TV - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Smart TV - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Smart TV - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Smart TV - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Smart TV - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.7 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 114: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Alphabet Inc.
- Exhibit 116: Alphabet Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 117: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 118: Alphabet Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 119: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 120: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.4 Amazon.com Inc.
- Exhibit 121: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 122: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 123: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 124: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 125: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.5 Apple Inc.
- Exhibit 126: Apple Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 127: Apple Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 128: Apple Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 129: Apple Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 130: Apple Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.6 AT and T Inc.
- Exhibit 131: AT and T Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 132: AT and T Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 133: AT and T Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 134: AT and T Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 135: AT and T Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.7 Chicken Soup for the Soul LLC
- Exhibit 136: Chicken Soup for the Soul LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 137: Chicken Soup for the Soul LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 138: Chicken Soup for the Soul LLC - Key offerings
- 12.8 Comcast Corp.
- Exhibit 139: Comcast Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 140: Comcast Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 141: Comcast Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 142: Comcast Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 143: Comcast Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.9 Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.
- Exhibit 144: Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 145: Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 146: Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 147: Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.10 Meta Platforms Inc.
- Exhibit 148: Meta Platforms Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 149: Meta Platforms Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 150: Meta Platforms Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 151: Meta Platforms Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.11 Netflix Inc.
- Exhibit 152: Netflix Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 153: Netflix Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 154: Netflix Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.12 Roku Inc.
- Exhibit 155: Roku Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 156: Roku Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 157: Roku Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 158: Roku Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.13 Sony Group Corp.
- Exhibit 159: Sony Group Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 160: Sony Group Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 161: Sony Group Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 162: Sony Group Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 163: Sony Group Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.14 The Walt Disney Co.
- Exhibit 164: The Walt Disney Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 165: The Walt Disney Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 166: The Walt Disney Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 167: The Walt Disney Co. - Segment focus
- 12.15 Verizon Communications Inc.
- Exhibit 168: Verizon Communications Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 169: Verizon Communications Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 170: Verizon Communications Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 171: Verizon Communications Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.16 Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd.
- Exhibit 172: Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 173: Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 174: Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.17 Walmart Inc.
- Exhibit 175: Walmart Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 176: Walmart Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 177: Walmart Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 178: Walmart Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 179: Walmart Inc. - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 180: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 181: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 182: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 183: Research methodology
- Exhibit 184: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 185: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 186: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article