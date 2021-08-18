Digital X-Ray Systems Market 2021-2025: ACTEON Group, Agfa Gevaert NV and Canon Inc. Emerge as the Dominant Market Participants | Technavio
Digital x-ray systems market will have ACTEON Group, Agfa Gevaert NV and Canon Inc. as major participants during 2021-2025
Aug 18, 2021, 08:05 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the digital X-ray systems market and it is poised to grow by USD 7.06 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 12.84% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date vendor analysis on dominant and strong market participants including ACTEON Group (France), Agfa Gevaert NV (Belgium), Canon Inc. (Japan), Carestream Health Inc. (US), FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. (Japan), General Electric Co. (US), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), KaVo Dental GmbH (Germany), Koninklijke Philips NV (The Netherlands), and Siemens AG (Germany).
The pandemic-focused report highlights the impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior during 2020. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.
Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.
The recovery process involves various phases including:-
- Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.
- Focusing on agile execution of proposed and approved changes.
- Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Top 3 Vendor Analysis of Digital X-Ray Systems Market
ACTEON Group
The company offers digital X-ray sensors, diagnostic cameras, intraoral camera, imaging softwares, ultrasonics, and other devices for application in the medical field.
Agfa Gevaert NV
The company operates in key business segments including offset solutions, digital print and chemicals, radiology solutions, and healthcare IT. The company offers various types of machines such as mobile, U arm, ceiling suspended, floor mounted, fluoroscopy and retrofit genrad digital radioscopy.
Canon Inc.
The company offers products and services through various operating segments including office, imaging system, medical system, industry and others. The company offers digital radiography solution such as digital radiography detectors.
Digital X-Ray Systems Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Digital X-ray systems market is segmented as below:
- Technology
- DR
- CR
- Product
- Stationary Digital X-ray Systems
- Portable Digital X-ray Systems
- Application
- Interventional X-ray
- Mammography
- Fluoroscopy
- Dental X-ray
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
The digital X-ray systems market is driven by wide-ranging applications of DR, the growing importance of tele-imaging, and an increasing need for early diagnosis and preventive medicine. The DR technology segment will contribute the largest digital X-ray systems market share during the forecast period. In terms of geography, 37% of the market's growth is likely to originate from North America owing to the rising older population and the increase in the incidence of diseases in the US and Canada.
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
