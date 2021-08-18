Digital X-Ray Systems Market 2021-2025: ACTEON Group, Agfa Gevaert NV and Canon Inc. Emerge as the Dominant Market Participants | Technavio

The pandemic-focused report highlights the impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior during 2020. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.

Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.

The recovery process involves various phases including:-

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

Focusing on agile execution of proposed and approved changes.

Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Retrieve Actionable Data Points to Make Critical Business Decisions

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Top 3 Vendor Analysis of Digital X-Ray Systems Market

ACTEON Group

The company offers digital X-ray sensors, diagnostic cameras, intraoral camera, imaging softwares, ultrasonics, and other devices for application in the medical field.

Agfa Gevaert NV

The company operates in key business segments including offset solutions, digital print and chemicals, radiology solutions, and healthcare IT. The company offers various types of machines such as mobile, U arm, ceiling suspended, floor mounted, fluoroscopy and retrofit genrad digital radioscopy.

Canon Inc.

The company offers products and services through various operating segments including office, imaging system, medical system, industry and others. The company offers digital radiography solution such as digital radiography detectors.

Digital X-Ray Systems Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Digital X-ray systems market is segmented as below:

Technology

DR



CR

Product

Stationary Digital X-ray Systems



Portable Digital X-ray Systems

Application

Interventional X-ray



Mammography



Fluoroscopy



Dental X-ray



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW



The digital X-ray systems market is driven by wide-ranging applications of DR, the growing importance of tele-imaging, and an increasing need for early diagnosis and preventive medicine. The DR technology segment will contribute the largest digital X-ray systems market share during the forecast period. In terms of geography, 37% of the market's growth is likely to originate from North America owing to the rising older population and the increase in the incidence of diseases in the US and Canada.

