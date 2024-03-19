Digitalizing Commercial Real Estate Sales: A Streamlined and Cost-Effective Alternative to Traditional Brokerage Methods

Effortlessly submit properties for sale, instantly create marketing materials and directly reach the largest curated network of accredited buyers

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reitrades, the pioneering technology firm leading the digital transformation of CRE investment sales, is redefining industry standards by transforming traditional practices with state-of-the-art digital solutions. Founded by CRE veteran Artur Muller, the company aims to contribute to a future where transactions are conducted with greater ease and at a lower cost.

The enduring challenge of illiquidity in commercial real estate, primarily attributed to prolonged and costly sales processes, often diverts potential investors. Reitrades addresses this issue by offering a streamlined, cost-effective alternative to traditional sales methods, thereby fostering increased liquidity in CRE assets. Embrace the future of CRE investment sales by effortlessly listing a commercial real estate asset for sale on Reitrades, connecting directly with the largest curated network of buyers in the middle-market and institutional real estate space. Maximize your property's sales price while cutting time and cost!

Reitrades is a private CRE marketplace for accredited investors to purchase and sell mid-market and institutional assets ($10M+) directly, without broker involvement. The company is bringing together the largest curated network of owner operators and fund managers (GP investors) in a highly sophisticated digital trading platform.

Founder's Insights: A Conversation with Artur Muller

Q. Why do sellers engage brokers, and how is Reitrades a better solution?

A. Sellers engage brokers to assist with the marketing and sales process, aiming to maximize the sales price. Historically, this is mainly due to restricted access to local market data which is now easily accessible and a number of manual tasks that are now automated. In addition, many sellers still rely on brokers for access to buyer networks and guidance/representation.

Unlike independent/individual investors who often lack the resources and must rely on a broker, we target highly accredited investment organizations, most of which have in-house capabilities to deal directly. Reitrades empowers sellers with an automated end-to-end marketing platform, helping sellers maximize the sales price at a fraction of the cost and time.

Q. Who is in your network?

A. Decision makers from firms that meet our criteria ($50M+ AUM). We provide sellers direct access to the most pre-vetted mid-market and institutional buyers over any other platform. We also remove headaches of exposing the asset to unqualified buyers. We have over 2700 individuals from 1750+ companies actively seeking opportunities across all asset classes.

Q. What support should users expect?

A. Reitrades empowers investors to transact directly, eliminating the need for intermediaries. Direct communication expedites due diligence and improves efficiency. While we don't get involved in transactions, we have in-house expertise to provide comprehensive support along the way.

Q. How does the process work?

A. Sellers can submit property for sale by providing basic information. Teasers and OMs are automatically generated using A.I. integrations. The teaser instantly goes out to our network based on acquisition criteria. Buyers can e-sign NDA to access OM and submit offers. Sellers then sign our fee agreement to unlock offer details and engage. We then introduce buyers directly to the seller, who handle the transaction from there.

Q. What are the costs associated with using Reitrades?

A. As an accredited investor, there is no cost to join and access the deals. As a seller, the only cost is a 0.1% platform fee upon closing of a deal. No listing agreements or minimum period required.

Q. Can the platform be used to raise equity (LP)?

A. No, the platform is only for outright sales at this time as our network consists of GP investors.

Q. What properties can be listed on Reitrades?

A. CRE assets above $10M. All asset classes and nationwide. Must be exclusively for sale on Reitrades.

Q. Is the platform fully developed?

A. We plan to launch the Beta version of the platform later this year. We are operating under a preliminary version, which has limited features, but provides the same level of service.

Q. What sets Reitrades apart?

A. Reitrades is the only private and curated CRE marketplace exclusively catering to mid-market and institutional properties, and with no intermediaries involved.

Visit Reitrades' website at www.reitrades.com to apply to join as an accredited buyer or list a property for sale.

