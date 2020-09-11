Digitization of the Transport Sector Paves the Way for Strong Growth in the Global Mobile Ticketing Market
Sep 11, 2020, 09:45 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Mobile Ticketing Market in the Transportation Sector 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The mobile ticketing market in the transportation sector is poised to grow by USD 5611.08 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period.
This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the digitization of the transportation sector. This study identifies the emergence of NFC-based payment technology as another prime reasons driving growth during the next few years.
The mobile ticketing market in the transportation sector analysis includes technology segment and geographic landscapes.
The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The mobile ticketing market in the transportation sector covers the following areas:
- Mobile ticketing market in the transportation sector sizing
- Mobile ticketing market in the transportation sector forecast
- Mobile ticketing market in the transportation sector industry analysis.
This robust vendor analysis provided in the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vendors that include AEP Ticketing Solutions Srl, Corethree Ltd., eos.uptrade GmbH, Eventbrite Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Margento BV, Masabi Ltd., moovel Group GmbH, TickPick LLC, and Viagogo AG. Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- NFCs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- QR codes and barcodes - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Technology
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AEP Ticketing Solutions Srl
- Corethree Ltd.
- eos.uptrade GmbH
- Eventbrite Inc.
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Margento BV
- Masabi Ltd.
- moovel Group GmbH
- Scheidt & Bachmann GmbH
- Viagogo AG
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/skc7tl
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets