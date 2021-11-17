Dimethyl Ether Market to grow at a CAGR of 15.49% from 2020 to 2025 | Positive Impact of DME on the Environment to Boost Market |17000+ Technavio Reports

The dimethyl ether market covers the following areas:

The report on the dimethyl ether market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The positive impact of DME on the environment is notably driving the DME market growth. However, the factors such as growing demand for electric vehicles in the automotive industry may impede the market growth.

The dimethyl ether market analysis includes segmentation by source (coal, natural gas, methanol, and biomass) and geography (APAC and ROW). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

91% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Japan, and India are the key markets for dimethyl ether in APAC. Also, The dimethyl ether market share growth by the coal segment will be significant.

Companies Mentioned

Grillo-Werke AG

Haldor Topsoe AS

JGC Holdings Corp.

jiuneng Inc

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Inc.

Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV

Oberon Fuels

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

The Chemours Co.

thyssenkrupp

Dimethyl Ether Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.49% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 10.33 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.60 Regional analysis APAC and ROW Performing market contribution APAC at 91% Key consumer countries China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Japan, US, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Grillo-Werke AG, Haldor Topsoe AS, JGC Holdings Corp., jiuneng Inc, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Inc., Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Oberon Fuels, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, The Chemours Co., and thyssenkrupp Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

