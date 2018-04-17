FISBA designs and manufactures custom micro optics for laser diodes, which include FACs, SACs, and FBTs. Diode lasers are robust laser sources and when integrated with FISBA's optical components, high quality laser beam output can be ensured. FACs collimate output beams in the fast axis, but should be combined with other micro optical components for optimum performance. FISBA offers acircular cylindric Slow Axis Collimators (SACs) for single emitters, SAC arrays for multi-emitters, and preassembled components, like the FISBA Beam Twister™.

FISBA offers a large portfolio of standard lenses for diode laser collimation and beam shaping, as well as custom solutions tailored to customers' application-specific needs. Learn more by visiting FISBA at AKL International Laser Technology Congress Booth 52.

About FISBA

Since 1957, FISBA has been supplying photonics customers the widest array of design and manufacturing capabilities in the industry. Our highly specialized teams meet the complex and regulated demands of the Life Science, Defense and Aerospace, Industrial Production and Materials Processing markets, enabling the world's leading brands to fulfill their market potential. FISBA's customer focused services range from ideation to device development support, engineering, supply chain optimization, to device assembly operations, all at our purpose-built facilities that support stringent market requirements while protecting our customers' intellectual property. FISBA operates from locations in Switzerland, Germany and the US.

Media Contact

Birgit Rauch

Head of Corporate Marketing Communication

media@fisba.com

www.fisba.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diode-laser-collimation--beam-shaping-optics-to-be-exhibited-by-fisba-at-akl-international-laser-technology-congress-300630844.html

SOURCE FISBA

Related Links

http://www.fisba.com

