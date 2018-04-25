DirectEd Educational Services Announces Edcamp Foundation Initiative

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DirectEd Educational Services has announced a new initiative with the Edcamp Foundation. Edcamp is an opportunity for educational professionals to collaborate with their peers in a non-traditional, positive, energizing environment. Edcamp collaborative conferences are participant-driven, free-to-attend sessions where participants meet with their peers to share experiences with strategies that enhance each other's ability to reach and teach students.
"Edcamp perfectly aligns with DirectEd's values of fostering coaching, collaboration, and development to best meet students' needs," said Mihal Spiegel, Executive Director of DirectEd. "We are extremely proud to be able to offer this powerful tool to all of the teachers, special education providers and additional support staff on the DirectEd team."
About DirectEd
DirectEd Educational Services is educator led, student-driven and solutions orientated. We are a leading educational services organization that offers a full spectrum of solutions to our clients including special education and substitute services. Our educators and providers are supported throughout their careers through coaching, collaboration, and development.
We currently partner with California schools and public agencies in Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Diego and the Bay area.
