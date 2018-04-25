DirectEd Educational Services Announces Edcamp Foundation Initiative

"Edcamp perfectly aligns with DirectEd's values of fostering coaching, collaboration, and development to best meet students' needs," said Mihal Spiegel, Executive Director of DirectEd. "We are extremely proud to be able to offer this powerful tool to all of the teachers, special education providers and additional support staff on the DirectEd team."

About DirectEd

DirectEd Educational Services is educator led, student-driven and solutions orientated. We are a leading educational services organization that offers a full spectrum of solutions to our clients including special education and substitute services. Our educators and providers are supported throughout their careers through coaching, collaboration, and development.

We currently partner with California schools and public agencies in Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Diego and the Bay area.

