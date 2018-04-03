Disclosure Management Market - Global Forecast to 2022

The global disclosure management market size is expected to grow from USD 493.0 Million in 2017 to USD 1,066.0 Million by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.7% during the forecast period.

The report provides detailed insights into the global disclosure management market, which is segmented by business function, component, deployment model, organization size, vertical, and region. Among the business functions, the finance segment is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period. Organizational disclosures include critical financial and other operational data which helps with decision-making through better business insights. Disclosure management assists organization in complying with varying industry regulations and reducing the errors caused due to human intervention.

The need to comply with industry regulations to sustain the market competition is one of the key factors expected to fuel the growth of this market. Additionally, the growing business expansion, particularly in the developing countries of Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America, is expected to increase the adoption of disclosure management solutions and related services, which in turn, would create further opportunities for the growth of this market.

The cloud deployment model is expected to exhibit a higher adoption rate during the forecast period, due to the rising demand for 24/7 availability of accessible information along with low-cost maintenance services. In the organization size segment, an increasing adoption of disclosure management solutions can be witnessed in the large enterprises segment, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. On the other hand, the Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) segment, due to increasing focus on improving the customer experience, is expected to have the faster growth rate during the forecast period.

The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) vertical is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period. Financial organizations through their credit scoring techniques try to minimize frauds and risks. Disclosure management solutions simply the current disclosure procedures through better integration and automation.

The report covers all the major aspects of the disclosure management market and provides an in-depth analysis for major countries across the regions of North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America. North America, due to the early adoption of new and emerging technologies and the presence of the major industry players, is expected to continue its dominance in the market during the forecast period. The APAC region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the growing adoption of cost-effective predictive analytics software and services among SMEs in the region.



Market Dynamics



Drivers



Compliance With Regulatory Standards

Globalization of Businesses

Restraints



Complexities in Handling Cyber-Attacks in A Complex Infrastructure

Opportunities



Automated Processes for Managing Taxes

Streamlined and Compliant Disclosure Management Processes

Challenges



Time, Cost, and Resource Constraints Related to Regulatory Disclosure

The Need for Substantial Technical Expertise

