DISQO NAMED A VERIFIED PARTNER FOR AMAZON ADS BRAND LIFT MEASUREMENT

Only DISQO's ad measurement has direct relationships with 2M+ people sharing post-ad exposure brand sentiment and behavioral outcomes

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CX platform DISQO is now a verified partner for brand lift measurement of Amazon Ads. DISQO's Brand Lift and Outcomes Lift products offer unique cross-channel, post-ad exposure measurement of brand metrics and digital purchase journey outcomes via a single source.  

Amazon Ads Announcement - DISQO's 2M+ audience to provide post ad-exposure brand sentiment
"Brands, agencies, and media platforms turn to DISQO for complete and objective ad effectiveness measurement," said Armen Adjemian, CEO & Co-Founder, DISQO. "Our platform is fueled by more than 2 million consumers who've opted in to share their brand experiences, including their exposure to advertising. This enables us to provide privacy-compliant, individual-level measurement to Amazon's DSP customers."

The Amazon DSP enables advertisers to programmatically buy and display ads on Amazon-owned sites and apps, as well as third-party sites and apps, through real-time bidding. Clients target specific audiences based on their demographics, interests, and behaviors, and choose specific placements across Amazon's network including product pages, apps, and websites.

Working with verified partners, Amazon Brand Lift studies are an insightful and privacy-safe way for advertisers to quantify the impact of upper- and mid-funnel campaign metrics. All Amazon DSP advertising campaigns may now be measured using DISQO's Brand Lift, including display, streaming TV, gaming (Twitch), and audio. DISQO's Customer Success team will consult clients on feasibility, best practices, and campaign measurement set-up.

About DISQO

DISQO is the CX platform for understanding every customer experience. Businesses trust DISQO to power better decisions for every customer, touchpoint, and outcome. DISQO's insights, agile testing, and advertising measurement products are powered by millions of consumers on the industry's largest opt-in consumer data platform. DISQO is recognized in Deloitte's Fast 500, Ad Age's Best Places to Work, and is a Top 100 Next Gen Workplace.

