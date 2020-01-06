Disruptive Innovations in Enzymes, 2019 Research Report - Focus on the Leading Technology & Business Trends that are Making it Possible to Implement Cutting-Edge Innovations
DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Disruptive Innovations in Enzymes" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service focuses on the leading technology and business trends that are making it possible to implement cutting-edge innovations that enable to face the present and future challenges of the bioprocessing and biomanufacturing sectors from an enzymology perspective.
The tendencies depicted in this study will help to drive the sustainability of the bioprocessing and biomanufacturing industries regarding the utilization of new biocatalyst technologies by directly exhibiting the major challenges faced by leading companies to develop new product modalities in an affordable and high-performance style, while getting market acceptance and achieving market leadership by translating technology innovation to market competitiveness.
An overview of the global enzyme market by type, source, and end application is discussed.
The study covers the following topics:
- Technology roadmap, trends, capabilities, and applications targeted
- Stakeholder activities, influence, industry initiatives, investment environment, and funding support
- Regional and global regulation landscape and standardization approaches for tackling challenges
- Technology benchmarking for smart decisions
- Market trends and figures
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Research Focus
1.2 Research Scope
1.3 Analysis Framework
1.4 Research Methodology
1.5 Key Industry Trends
2 Technology Landscape and Trends
2.1 Enzyme Catalytic Reactions
2.2 Enzyme Selection Process
2.3 Enzyme Bioengineering Technology
2.4 Breakthrough Enzyme Applications
3 Technology Status Review and Assessment
3.1 Emerging Opportunities for Enzymes
3.2 Enzyme Engineering
3.3 Cell-free Enzyme Systems
3.4 Enzyme Microenvironment Innovations
4 Business Landscape and Intellectual Property
4.1 New Approaches Driving Enzyme Solutions
4.2 Technology Synergy Reshaping Value Chain
4.3 Technology and Business Landscape: Accelerators
4.4 Technology and Business Landscape: Challenges
4.5 Technology Transfer Assessment and Perceptions
4.6 Principal Innovators and Patent Holders
5 Technology Radar and Intelligent Solutions
5.1 Technology Maturity Level and Description
5.2 Roadmap Tapping into Technology Synergy
5.3 Business Model Hybridization
5.4 Future Perspective of Enzyme Technology
6 Market Potential and Industry Evolution
6.1 Global Enzyme Market Forecast by Enzyme Type
6.2 Global Enzyme Market Forecast by Enzyme Source
6.3 Global Enzyme Market Forecast by Enzyme End Application
6.4 Carbohydrase Growth Opportunities - Amylases
6.5 Carbohydrase Growth Opportunities - Cellulases
6.6 Protease Growth Opportunities
6.7 Lipase Growth Opportunities
7 Funding and Investment Landscape
7.1 Funding and Investment Models and Adoption
7.2 Funding Contribution Focus
7.3 Enzyme Technology Funding Trends
7.4 Funding and Investment Distribution by Type
7.5 Public Funding Distribution by Type
7.6 Public and Private Funding by Region
8 Performance Benchmarking
8.1 Multicriteria Approach for Benchmarking
8.2 Strategic Portfolio Assessment
8.3 Level 1 Criteria: Innovation Development
8.4 Level 1 Criteria: Financial Performance
8.5 Level 1 Criteria: Market Evolution
8.6 Level 2 Criteria: Key Actions for Success
8.7 Analytic Performance Results
8.8 Multicriteria Final Assessment
9 Companies to Watch
9.1 Disruptive Innovators in Enzyme Technology
9.2 Disruptive Developers in Enzyme Technology
9.3 Technology Platforms to Watch
9.4 Strategic Business Cases
9.5 Critical Success Factors
10 Appendix
10.1 Key Industry Influencers
10.2 Key Industry Innovators
10.3 Key Industry Developers
10.4 Key Industry Referents
10.5 Key Industry Exemplars
