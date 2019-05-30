Disruptive Innovations Powering Smart Buildings, 2019 - Overview of Key Developments and Innovations Enabling the Adoption of Smarter Buildings

DUBLIN, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Disruptive Innovations Powering Smart Buildings" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Smarter building infrastructure is expected to play a very important role in reducing the amount of energy required by the building stock globally. European Commission estimates that the energy needs of buildings in Europe corresponds to approximately 40% of the total energy generated in Europe and EIA estimates the energy consumed by the commercial and residential building sectors in the US to be approximately 39% of the total energy generated.

This energy intensive nature of the building stock is a key motive behind the development of a smarter and more efficient building infrastructure. The main aim would be to make buildings more interactive and energy efficient. Other than energy efficiency occupancy comfort is the next main focus of building automation and energy management.

In this study we are focusing on a segment that is a key solution in the building sector, radiant heating and cooling technology. We are trying to focus on the key participants and the possible collaborations that can enable smarter capabilities in radiant heating and cooling market.



Questions the Study will Answer

Overview of smart buildings and Smart Building Ecosystem

What are the technologies enabling smart Buildings?

Who are the key stakeholders across the Smart Building ecosystem?

What are the key innovations driving smarter building infrastructure?

How can these systems be used to make the radiant building heating and cooling smarter?

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Research Process and Methodology

1.3 Key Findings



2.0 Introduction to Smart Buildings

2.1 Smart Buildings: An Overview

2.2 Emerging Industry Trends a Major Driver for Smart Building Initiatives

2.3 Lack of Industry Standard Protocols a Major Short-term Challenge for an Efficient, Smart Building Solution

2.4 Energy Management Systems Dominating Smart Building Industry Globally

2.5 Smart Building Information Value Stack

2.6 Cloud Computing and Advanced Sensing Solutions Prove to be Key Enabling Technologies for Smart Buildings



3.0 Key Functionalities and Developments

3.1 Integration of Advanced Technologies Enables Improved Safety, Comfort And Productivity For Occupants

3.2 Intelligent HVAC Solutions and Improved Customer Experience Drive Smart Building Adoption

3.3 Adaptive Lighting Control for LEDs and Self Learning Techniques Are Key to the Growth Of Smart Buildings

3.4 Predictive Maintenance Capabilities will Enable Self-aware, Flexible and Responsive Buildings

3.5 Integration of Advanced Firewalls, AI-based Security Systems can Prevent Data Loss and Intrusion



4.0 Key Companies in the Ecosystem

4.1 Honeywell, Siemens and Johnson Controls continue to lead with wide variety of product portfolio

4.2 IBM, CISCO Help in Creating Better Networks within the Buildings



5.0 Competitor Profiles Radiant Heating and Cooling Sector

5.1 Danfoss Serves both Residential and Commercial Building Sectors Through its Products

5.2 Novocon Digital Actuator Interacts with Existing BMS Solution to Control Radiant Heating and Cooling

5.3 Danfos has Collaborated with Schneider and Somfy for Room Energy Management Based in Occupancy Sensing

5.4 Uponor is a Key Solution Provider in the Radiant Heating and Cooling Space

5.5 Uponor has Collaborated with Phyn LLC as a Strategic Partner

5.6 Wavin's Sentio Product Line is Focused on Enabling Smart Facility Management



6.0 Key Innovators and Possible Collaborations

6.1 Comfy can Help HVAC Systems in Office and Commercial Buildings to be Occupant Friendly

6.2 Priva Develops Sensors and Control Units for Building Energy Monitoring

6.3 Adding Occupancy Sensing Capability To Radiant Heating solutions can Make them Smarter and Efficient

6.4 Collaborations with Flo can Help Develop Leak Monitoring Systems



7.0 Growth Opportunities

7.1 Growth Opportunity: Collaborations is the Key



8.0 Conclusion and Recommendations

8.1 Collaboration Will be Crucial to Enable Better Monitoring in the Radiant Heating Segment

8.2 New Interactive Solutions for the Radiant Heating Solutions can Help Improve the Efficiency

Companies Mentioned



BMS

Cisco

Comfy

Danfos

Flo

Honeywell

IBM

Johnson Controls

Novocon

Priva

Radiant Heating

Siemens

Uponor

Wavin

