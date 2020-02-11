Distributed Sensing Cables Market Analysis, 2017-2027

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Distributed Sensing Cables Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 To 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The overall Distributed sensing cables market worldwide is set to grow with a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The market is growing rapidly owing to the tremendous growth of sensors in industries.



The factors driving the growth of the distributed sensing cable monitoring, transportation, environment & geo-techniques, fire prevention, fire detection, oil & gas, process & pipeline monitoring and other applications. Therefore, we expect that the distributed sensing cables market will show tremendous growth throughout the forecast period.



Based on the application, the distributed sensing cables market is led by the industrial & energy segment account for a vital share of the market revenue in 2018. Distributed sensing cables offer reliability over the traditional sensors and are not harsh on the environment and cost-effectiveness. It can detect abnormalities, extreme conditions, and failures.



Sensing cables detect external failures and avoid the breakdown of the process and hence used in the oil and gas sector widely. Distributed sensing is usually used for acquiring temperature, strain and acoustic data. Due to these features, the demand for distributed sensing cables is on the rise. Consequently, we expect that the segment will show significant growth during the forecast period.



Based on geography, North America was the largest revenue contributor in the Distributed sensing cables market. The Asia Pacific will be the fastest-growing region in the Distributed sensing cables market during the forecast period owing to rising disposable incomes and growing adoption of sensing technologies for the industrial usage and oil & gas sector in the region.



India shall be the largest contributor to the growth of the Asia Pacific region owing to growing economic growth and demand in sectors like automotive and energy. As a result of these factors, we expect that the Asia Pacific will show tremendous growth in the distributed sensing cables market throughout the forecast period 2019- 2027.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Preface



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Distributed Cable Sensing Market

2.1.1 Global Distributed Cable Sensing Market, by Product, 2018 (US$ Mn)

2.1.2 Global Distributed Cable Sensing Market, by Application, 2018 (US$ Mn)

2.1.3 Global Distributed Cable Sensing Market, by Geography, 2018 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Drivers

3.2.2 Market Restraint

3.3 Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2018

3.4 Market Positioning of Key Distributed Cable Sensing Vendors, 2018



Chapter 4 Global Distributed Cable Sensing Market, by Product

4.1 Overview

4.2 Low Voltage

4.3 Medium Voltage

4.4 High Voltage



Chapter 5 Global Distributed Cable Sensing Market, by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Industrial & Energy

5.3 Commercial



Chapter 6 North America Distributed Cable Sensing Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 7 Europe Distributed Cable Sensing Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 8 Asia-Pacific Distributed Cable Sensing Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 9 Rest of the World (RoW) Distributed Cable Sensing Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 10 Company Profiles

10.1 Prysmian Group

10.2 Nexas

10.3 Corning

10.4 NKT

10.5 Leoni

10.6 HELUKABEL

10.7 Lapp Group

10.8 Tongguang Group

10.9 Yokogawa Electric

10.10 Hansen

10.11 Anixter



