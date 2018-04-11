Diverse Computing Provides Florida Dept. of Children and Families Two-Factor Authentication Solution, Protection Against Cyber Attacks

"We are excited by the opportunity to serve such an important government entity here in Florida with the cutting-edge flexibility that eAgent X2 offers," says Diverse Computing Customer Support Manager Kyle Whaley, who worked directly on the implementation. "Two-factor authentication is a crucial security measure for any entity that deals with personal information."

eAgent X2 is an advanced authentication or "two-factor authentication" software solution that requires users to enter a one-time PIN when logging in to a secure server.

Most computer users are familiar with this style of secure login, but what makes X2 unique is the variety of PIN retrieval methods. Options include a text message (the most common), a digital random-PIN-generator that users can attach to their keychain, a printed token matrix, and even a mobile app. With all of these options, users are able to take advantage of the solution that fits their work style.

The installation took a matter of minutes, but its robust security features make it compliant with the FBI's Criminal Justice Information Security Policy mandates, ensuring fewer compliance issues and better overall agency security. This is because X2 was originally developed for the criminal justice domain, but its uses easily extend to other industries.

eAgent X2 is available as an off-the-shelf solution from Diverse Computing.

Diverse Computing is an ambitious, award-winning criminal justice software agency. Established in 2001, the company has worked on a number of prestigious projects for clients including the United States Secret Service, Microsoft, and the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington. Available any time of the day or night, 365 days a year, Diverse Computing prides itself on delivering technical support to those who protect and serve the public. The intuitive design and second-to-none support from DCI has led over 1,700 agencies nationwide to adopt their software solutions. Find out more at diversecomputing.com.

