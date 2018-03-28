In order to maintain one's Hall of Fame status, companies are re-evaluated annually in the Top 50 competition. The Hall of Fame inductees will stand on top of the Top 50. Future number one companies will all be added to the Hall of Fame.

Since 2001, the Top 50 list has recognized the nation's top companies for diversity and inclusion management. These companies excel in such areas as hiring, retaining and promoting women, minorities, people with disabilities, LGBT and veterans. Companies with more than 1,000 U.S.-based employees are eligible and there is no cost to participate. Companies are judged in the following areas:

Talent Pipeline (including recruitment at all levels)

Talent Development

Leadership Accountability (responsible for results, communications, visibility)

Supplier Diversity (percent of tier-I and tier-II spend with minority, women-, LGBT-, disability- and veteran-owned businesses)

The DiversityInc Top 50 learning sessions and announcement dinner will take place on May 1st at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. Nile Rodgers & CHIC will be our musical entertainment. Our keynote speaker is Paul Butler, author of "Chokehold: Policing Black Men."

Click here to register for the event. For more information contact Anita Ricketts, VP, Audience Development, at 973-494-0501 or ARicketts@diversityinc.com.

About DiversityInc: A web-based publication serving more than 450,000 unique monthly visitors. DiversityInc is a VA certified veteran-owned business and a USBLN certified business owned by a person with a disability. For more information, visit www.diversityinc.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn @DiversityInc

Press Contact:

Yartish Bullock | YBullock@diversityinc.com | 973-494-0535

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diversityinc-announces-its-first-ever-inductees-into-the-diversityinc-top-50-hall-of-fame-300620735.html

SOURCE DiversityInc

Related Links

http://www.DiversityInc.com

