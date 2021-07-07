DJ EPPS Joins BrandStar Sports & Entertainment

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BrandStar Sports & Entertainment, the unique platform that assists athletes and celebrities in building their personal brands, off the field, court, and stage, is thrilled to announce the addition of Miami's premiere deejay, DJ Epps. With more than 30 years in the music industry, award-winning DJ and producer, DJ Epps has been creating the ultimate Hip Hop sound in Miami, which can now be heard on Beatz 96.3, West Palm Beach and Sirius XM Rock the Bells Radio. DJ Epps also hosts DJ Epps and Friends, which can be found on Instagram, Twitch and Periscope.

DJ Epps will tap into the wide array of services provided by BrandStar Sports & Entertainment, such as personal brand development, and execution and management of marketing needs. This includes video and content production, website development, social media management and brand partnerships.

"World-famous deejay and producer, DJ Epps has joined the BrandStar Sports & Entertainment family, to build awareness of his availability for events and hosting as resident DJ. All aspects of his personal brand will be built upon by our professionals. We look forward to growing the DJ Epps brand through personal development and marketing services," says Chris "City" White, Director, Sports & Entertainment.

From spinning records to producing tracks, DJ Epps has worked with hitmakers such as Pitbull, Torey Lanez, and Scotti Boi. He works to always "remain humble, always hustle and be relevant." DJ Epps continues, "Every year, January 1st, I'm trying to figure out what I can do differently and better this year, that I didn't get to do last year."

BrandStar Sports & Entertainment will assist with and surpass the goals set by DJ Epps, in the endeavor to make his personal brand a household name, by booking special events and resident DJ gigs for fashion shows, sports teams, boat shows, day parties, launch parties and hotel parties in Miami, LA and New York, as well as popular locations, such as the Fontainbleau Miami Beach and the Clevelander.

"This is the culmination of a genuinely unique vision to support athletes and celebrities in not only establishing, but flourishing their personal brands," says Georgie Brown, Managing Director, Sports & Entertainment. "We are confident that our fully integrated approach will help our clients exponentially increase their opportunities of monetizing their personal brands through sponsorships and other venues."

BrandStar is a 40,000+ square foot state of the art campus and full-service production studio headquartered on Broward County, FL., offering a broad range of services, among them strategic marketing, advertising, digital strategies, sales, and production. Their show offerings include Designing Spaces, currently in its 15th year, The Balancing Act, in its 20th year, Inside the Blueprint and Access Health. The organization recently announced a strategic joint-venture agreement with nationally acclaimed Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

