DJI Reveals New Filmmaking Tools at NAB 2018, Providing Professional Gimbal Control Solutions For Every Level of Filmmaker

A professional level, high-precision gimbal control system that applies a 3-wheeled form to control pan, tilt and roll. Smooth, stable and precise movements create a professional look, while an easy to use and functional design make filming complex footage simpler. Force Pro: A motion sensing system that uses DJI's industry-leading remote-control technology to precisely synchronize the movement of Force Pro with the gimbal, helping capture cinematic scenes with ease. Intuitive and easy to learn, Force Pro breaks down the barriers that come with understanding the operation of more complex gimbal control systems.

"Creating these gimbal systems demonstrates our dedication to every level of filmmaker, whether you are an amateur just beginning your journey or a seasoned veteran with decades of experience," said Paul Pan, Senior Product Manager at DJI. "Force Pro offers simplicity and functionality for filmmakers seeking a more intuitive tool, and Master Wheels brings the highest degree of precision control when working with a gimbal setup."

Master Wheels - Bring Precise Control To Your Scene

DJI Master Wheels are a high-precision gimbal movement tool that utilizes three weighted wheels to adjust pan, tilt and roll with extreme accuracy. Ultra-high resolution optical encoders detect the subtlest of wheel adjustments while complex algorithms translate that movement to enhance the level of accuracy of the gimbal. Master Wheels employ the latest sensor positioning technology along with dual-band low-latency 2.4/5.8GHz wireless transmission technology to ensure a stable and reliable connection from the main console to the moving rig with a latency as low as 10 milliseconds and an operating distance of over 1.9 miles.

Crafted for efficiency and ease of use, Master Wheels have an intuitive user interface offering quick access to gimbal settings along with the status of equipment. Three user customizable buttons offer the ability to save shortcuts while on-board motion capture storage enables the filmmaker to easily repeat the motion of the rig, allowing filmmakers to dedicate their attention to other aspects of the scene such as the actresses and actors. Built-in three-stop switches are capable of adjusting direction for each axis while dials manipulate speed, smoothness and dampening. Additionally, Master Wheels can change vital camera settings from the main console for a rapid response to any modifications an operator might need to make.

A modular design makes Master Wheels functional and versatile, helping to achieve the shot, no matter the situation. The three stainless steel wheels and the control modules have the ability to be swiftly detached from the main console and connected with a wire for space constrained shooting situations. The wireless transmitter can also be detached and remotely mounted via a 5-meter cord in order to gain a stronger signal when needed.

Filmmakers have the flexibility to attach various accessories using multiple 1/4" and 3/8" threads located on the main console such as external monitors. For added comfort during operation, the angle of one control module can be manually adjusted based on the preference of the user. Master Wheels can be mounted on a variety of platforms including inside vehicles, tripods and more with a dedicated Mitchell mount on the base of the main console.

Compatibility with an ecosystem of DJI products, as well as support for third-party gimbals, broaden the versatility of Master Wheels on set. Operators can direct gimbal movements using DJI's professional products including the Ronin 2 and Ronin-S, taking full advantage of the latest in gimbal technology. DJI TB50 intelligent batteries, the same model used on the Ronin 2 and Inspire 2, power the system for up to 18 hours. For filmmakers with non-DJI equipment, Master Wheels support various third-party gimbals and can be powered through the DC-IN port to utilize V-Lock batteries from third-party manufacturers.

Force Pro - Natural Movements Through Intuitive Design

Utilizing DJI's state-of-the-art remote-control technology, Force Pro precisely synchronizes the movement of the operator with the movement the gimbal, helping capture smooth imagery even in complex or fast-moving scenes. An embedded compass and Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) work in tandem to ensure precise movement and prevent the gimbal from drifting to maintain a consistent frame. Its low-latency dual-band 2.4/5.8GHz wireless transmission system offers near real-time control with a communication latency as low as 10 milliseconds. Force Pro can also be physically tethered to the gimbal using a CANBUS cable touting a 200Hz signal to eliminate any chance of connection interference while on set.

Designed for ease of use, Force Pro is an intuitive tool that filmmakers will quickly become proficient using, even with minimal familiarity operating gimbal control systems. Those lacking experience working with more complex products such as Master Wheels or even joysticks, the operation of Force Pro is quickly understood, breaking down barriers that come with using more advanced equipment on set. An optional lightweight handlebar adds to the efficiency of Force Pro, offering a total solution for handheld operation with the ability to mount various accessories to the handlebar, including monitors, video transmission systems, and thumb controllers. Operators can conveniently set two custom speed profiles and a built-in ultra-bright OLED screen provides equipment status along with the ability to control gimbal and camera settings for fast adjustments to a changing scene.

Force Pro is compatible with DJI Ronin 2 and Ronin-S gimbals along with other third-party systems. Operators can rely on Force Pro during extended film shoots with a battery life of up to 5 hours when fully charged, and recharging can be achieved several ways, via the USB-C, CANBUS port, or the built-in DC-IN port compatible with third-party V-Lock batteries.

Price and Availability

Master Wheels will be available for pre-order on April 10th, 2018 at authorized pro dealers or through DJI flagship stores. The complete 3-Axis Model will retail for $8,000 USD, 2-Axis Model for $6,000 USD and Single Wheel Control Module for $2,500 USD. Master Wheels will begin shipping in June 2018. For more information on all the new features and capabilities of Master Wheels, please visit www.DJI.com/Master-Wheels.

DJI Force Pro will be available for pre-order on April 10th, 2018 at authorized pro dealers or through DJI flagship stores. Retail cost will be $1,200 USD and will start shipping in June 2018. For more information on all the new features and capabilities of Force Pro, please visit www.DJI.com/Force-Pro.

DJI at NAB 2018

Visit the DJI booth at Central Hall #C2207 to experience the new Master Wheels and Force Pro along with the entire DJI professional product portfolio of camera drones, image stabilization systems and cinema tools. Onsite activities for NAB attendees at the DJI booth include:



April 9 th , 3:00-3:30pm at the DJI Booth in the Central Hall #C2207: DJI invites you to come learn about the Inspire 2 and Zenmuse X7 presented by Cinematographer and Aerial Pilot Chris Jordan (Midway).

at the DJI Booth in the Central Hall #C2207: DJI invites you to come learn about the Inspire 2 and Zenmuse X7 presented by Cinematographer and Aerial Pilot Chris Jordan (Midway). April 10 th , 1:30-2:50pm at N234, North Hall: DJI invites you to attend a Learning Lab session with exciting activities including a master panel by Cinematographer, Rodney Charters ASC (24, Dynasty) and Aerial Director of Photography, Phil Pastuhov (Lord of the Rings) along with guest speakers including Cinematographer Jeremy Benning CSC (Long Road Home, The Expanse, 3) and Director and Imaging Consultant, Suny Bahar . For more information please visit: http://bit.ly/LearningLabNAB.

at N234, North Hall: DJI invites you to attend a Learning Lab session with exciting activities including a master panel by Cinematographer, Rodney Charters ASC (24, Dynasty) and Aerial Director of Photography, (Lord of the Rings) along with guest speakers including Cinematographer Jeremy Benning CSC (Long Road Home, The Expanse, 3) and Director and Imaging Consultant, . For more information please visit: http://bit.ly/LearningLabNAB. April 11 th , 11:00-11:30am at the DJI Booth Central Hall #C2207: DJI invites you to come learn about the award-winning Ronin 2 stabilizer presented by Camera Operator Dave Anglin (Thor: The Dark World, Lady Bird ).

at the DJI Booth Central Hall #C2207: DJI invites you to come learn about the award-winning Ronin 2 stabilizer presented by Camera Operator Dave Anglin (Thor: The Dark World, ). April 11 th , 2:00-2:30pm at the DJI Booth Central Hall #C2207: DJI invites you to come learn about the brand-new Master Wheels presented by Director Sasha Moric (11 Blocks, The Editor).

at the DJI Booth Central Hall #C2207: DJI invites you to come learn about the brand-new Master Wheels presented by Director (11 Blocks, The Editor). April 12 th, 11:00-11:30am at the DJI Booth Central Hall #C2207: DJI invites you to come learn about the Ronin-S presented by Matthew Harris , founder of The Film Poet s.

